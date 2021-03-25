Counties urge ECB to back new money-spinning tournament involving IPL franchises

Will Jacks and Ben Foakes of Surrey celebrate dismissing Daniel Bell-Drummond of Kent during the T20 Vitality Blast Quarter Final - GETTY IMAGES

Surrey want to bring IPL teams to London to play an annual tournament at the Oval in matches worth £1m each as English cricket looks for ways to recover from the financial crash of the Covid pandemic.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Wednesday the England & Wales Cricket Board is prepared to sell stakes in Hundred franchises to IPL teams as it looks to monetise a tournament it believes will finance the game’s future.

Now it can be reported that Surrey and other counties at city Test venues are looking at their own ways to develop the game and have asked the ECB to relax rules that prevent them from arranging friendlies or exhibition matches with teams from around the world.

Surrey ideally would like to host an annual mini-tournament in September involving IPL teams and Twenty20 sides from Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies on a possible yearly rotation basis. A sell-out at the Oval is worth £1m in revenue before broadcast income is taken into consideration.

"We think the most deliverable plan is at the end of season to bring an IPL team or teams from other parts of the world to play in a small baby-steps competition," Surrey's chief executive Richard Gould told Telegraph Sport. "There are two venues in London plus Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds all of whom I know would be interested in hosting those events but what we don’t currently have is a green light to do it.

"All of the contracts we have signed in the last year have increased control measures from ECB that prevent us from putting on any significant games without their permission which makes us more nervous about investing in such a venture. If we get a green light from the ECB we know there is so much more we could do for the global audience that surrounds us in London."

Gould said there have been "informal conversations" with IPL teams over the past couple of years but they have gone no further due to ECB and BCCI rules. The ECB tightly controls the cricket it sanctions to protect its broadcast partners, Sky and BBC, who paid more than £1bn for exclusive rights to all English professional cricket between 2020-2024. Any matches Surrey arrange would sit outside that deal.

But in light of the pandemic and rocketing losses at big Test venues that were empty last year and have also been starved of conferencing revenue, the counties are calling for change. They believe they can tap into the "globalised audience" that bought tickets at the World Cup in 2019 and 2017 Champions Trophy but do not attend county or England games.

"This is moving in a more positive direction. I think ECB efforts are focussed on new competition but the major venues have suffered a significant financial shock because of Covid," Gould said.

"We want to recover but we don’t just want to hand out the begging bowl to the ECB. We want to trade our way out of this. Every county in a major city has its own population it wants to work with. Whether it is Birmingham, Leeds or Manchester. We all look through the census and see what populations we have and want to find ways of doing more for them.

"In football or rugby if you are a domestic team you can organise a friendly with a team from anywhere in the world and crack on. The FA and RFU actively support that. We are asking to operate similarly to other sports so we have more freedom to create our own events such as an annual event where we have an IPL team, Bangladesh team or Pakistani team playing friendly matches in London."

Gould does not believe selling a stake in Hundred teams to IPL franchises will work, although this is one way the ECB is looking to monetise the tournament and try to ensure India stars play in it.

"I don’t think there is a significant future in that. In the three or four years we have been looking at it we have not been able to find a way an overseas team can provide added value to what we are doing or find a way for them to make a significant financial return on an investment," he said.

"All we are asking is the free movement of players between competitions and if we had that then it would allow everyone to benefit but it is clear that is not a position the BCCI agree with and I understand it because they are the pre-eminent position in the market. Investment from overseas could weaken our own abilities going forward."

Further talks between ECB and BCCI will take place after the England tour which continues on Friday with the second ODI in Pune where India can seal the series. England are waiting on the fitness of captain Eoin Morgan, who has split the webbing in his right hand, and Sam Billings who sprained a collar bone in Tuesday’s 66-run defeat. England will lose their No 1 ranking in 50-over cricket if they are beaten 3-0 by India.