Counties remember Worcestershire spinner Baker

Worcestershire's players lined up to remember Josh Baker [Getty Images]

Worcestershire's players have remembered spinner Josh Baker in their first game since the 20-year-old's death.

Before Friday's County Championship match against Kent, both teams held a moment of silence followed by a minute's applause at Canterbury.

The Pears are also wearing Baker's squad number, 33, under the club's crest on the front of their shirts for the rest of the season.

Tributes were also paid at the other five County Championship fixtures taking place.

Baker died on 2 May, a day after taking three wickets in a Worcestershire second XI match.

'It's still very raw'

BBC Hereford and Worcester's Frank Watson was pitchside as the players remembered Baker.

"It got to me and I think one or two of the players more than we might have thought it would," he said.

"It was just such an emotional thing, even before the minute's applause, that moment when everyone was silent was quite touching.

"It's still very raw, it was a real shock and I don't think anybody knows what the reaction is going to be."

Baker played 47 games in all formats for Worcestershire, taking 70 wickets, including two County Championship matches this season.

Worcestershire chief executive Ashley Giles said the death of Baker had left everyone at the county "devastated".

The club has not said how he died.