Counter-report: Nets not frontrunner to sign Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins called the Nets the frontrunner to sign Kevin Durant. Brian Windhorst said plenty of people around the league agreed. Enes Kanter predicted Durant would join Brooklyn.

But maybe we should slow down.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Sources familiar with the matter told SNY that the Nets are not the front runners or favorites to sign Durant at the moment.

Always consider: Who would leak this and why?

The Knicks kept telling people they’d get star free agents. New York doesn’t want people to think the crosstown team will instead get Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant spent all season maintaining he didn’t know what he’d do in free agency. He doesn’t want to be seen as having decided early.

But Durant is making moves. His company moved to New York. He sold his house near Los Angeles and is rumored to have bought one in New York. Maybe he did other things to tip his hand that he’ll sign with the Nets.

This report sounds like damage control, especially because it doesn’t name a frontrunner. Durant might not yet know where he’ll sign, but it’s hard to believe he’s not leaning one way or another just days before free agency. The advantage might be miniscule, but one team is likely ahead of the others.

Still, we should also put more stock into the idea that Durant to Brooklyn isn’t inevitable. I’d still probably predict he’ll sign with the Nets, but I’m less certain now.