Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
The Cincinnati Bengals and L.A. Rams will face off when the Super Bowl airs Feb. 13.
The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, while the Bengals upset the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the Bengals' first trip to the Super Bowl in more than three decades. Scott Pioli, a CBS Sports analyst and front office analyst for the NFL Network who is also a former NFL executive of the year and three-time Super Bowl champ, joins CBS News with a preview of the big game.
The Los Angeles Rams will be the second NFL team ever to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium. But the Cincinnati Bengals will be home team.
The Chiefs looked like they were going to waltz to another Super Bowl appearance, but a botched bit of clock management came back to bite them.
On Jan. 30, 2021, the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, a third-round draft choice in 2021 and first-round choices in 2022 and 2023. On Jan. 30, 2022, the Rams, with Stafford as their starting quarterback, defeated the 49ers 20-17 to win the NFC championship. Stafford went 0-3 in the postseason [more]
Recapping the Rams' improbable comeback against the 49ers with 10 crazy stats from the NFC Championship
