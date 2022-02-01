Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams

CBS News Videos

The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI. The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, while the Bengals upset the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the Bengals' first trip to the Super Bowl in more than three decades. Scott Pioli, a CBS Sports analyst and front office analyst for the NFL Network who is also a former NFL executive of the year and three-time Super Bowl champ, joins CBS News with a preview of the big game.