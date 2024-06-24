Countdown to Kickoff: Trajan Jeffcoat is the Saints Player of Day 76

We’re down to 76 days until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 season against the Carolina Panthers, which makes the current No. 76 our Saints Player of the Day: Trajan Jeffcoat. Here’s some background on the rookie defensive end and what his goals should be in 2024:

Name (Age): Trajan Jeffcoat (24)

Position: Defensive end

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 266 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 7.63

2024 salary cap hit: $796,000

College: Arkansas

Drafted: Undrafted in 2024 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: Rookie

Jeffcoat signed with the Saints after a solid year at Arkansas, having bagged 4 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in a dozen games. That followed a productive four-year career at Missouri before he transferred across state lines.

He’s got a tall mountain to climb in 2024. The Saints didn’t get much out of their group of defensive ends last year but they’ve invested so many resources at the position that it’s tough to see someone new breaking into the rotation. The starters are set between some combination of Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Chase Young with Isaiah Foskey and Payton Turner backing them up. Before he can focus on winning a roster spot, Jeffcoat must push someone like Niko Lalos off the practice squad. We’ll see what he’s got when practice picks up at training camp in just a month.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire