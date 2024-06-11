Countdown to Kickoff: Tommy Hudson is the Saints Player of Day 89

We’re down to 89 days before the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 season, starting with a home game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers. And we’re continuing to count down the days by dialing in on each Saints player to wear the corresponding jersey number. No. 89 is tight end Tommy Hudson.

Hudson wore the No. 88 jersey at rookie minicamp in May, but he’s since moved to No. 89. It’s a well-known number for a tight end to Saints fans, who saw Josh Hill use it in 126 games with the team from 2013 to 2020 (including nine playoff games).

But what is Hudson’s story? What are realistic expectations for him this summer? Let’s explore:

Name (Age): Tommy Hudson (27)

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: N/A

2024 salary cap hit: $915,000

College: Arizona State

Drafted: Undrafted in 2020 (Tennessee Titans)

NFL experience: 2 seasons

Hudson has not made as many plays at organized team activities open to the media as other guys like Michael Jacobson (who, like Hudson, is returning from last year’s practice squad) and Dallin Holker (the exciting undrafted rookie from Colorado State), but it’s still early and he has time to impress over the summer.

It’s going to be challenging for one of these three backups to win the spot Jimmy Graham held on the roster last year. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau are entrenched on top of the depth chart. It’s unclear how many snaps Taysom Hill will see at tight end while moving around the offense (last year, he was inline on just 80 of his 425 snaps on offense) but either Hudson, Jacobson, or Holker is likely making the team. Hudson needs to show the coaching staff he can execute the blocking assignments Klint Kubiak will be asking of him while reliably catching the ball when it’s thrown his way.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire