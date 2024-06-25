Countdown to Kickoff: Taliese Fuaga is the Saints Player of Day 75

We’re down to Day 75 in our countdown to the New Orleans Saints’ regular season opener, making the current owner of the No. 75 jersey our Saints Player of the Day: Taliese Fuaga. This year’s first-round draft pick has joined the team with high expectations, so let’s recap his background and what his goal should be in 2024:

Name (Age): Taliese Fuaga (22)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 324 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 9.63

2024 salary cap hit: $3,154,210

College: Oregon State

Drafted: First round in 2024 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: Rookie

Fuaga played right tackle in college but the Saints have converted him to the left side, and it’s a challenge he’s embracing. They’re banking on a smooth transition in his rookie year to better protect Derek Carr’s blind side. While he’s best known for his work moving opponents in the run game, Fuaga was clean in pass protection at Oregon State and won his battles against some of this year’s most-hyped pass rushers (like former UCLA star Laiatu Latu, who was drafted immediately after Fuaga in Round 1).

So what does a successful rookie year look like for Fuaga? The Saints want to see him stay healthy and productive while anchoring the offensive line from the left tackle spot. A Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro attention in his first year in the NFL is a lot to ask, so we won’t set the bar that high. As long as Fuaga isn’t giving up many sacks or drawing a ton of penalties while Carr is staying upright and getting the ball out, Saints fans and coaches should be left feeling positive.

