Countdown to Kickoff profiles No. 96 walk-on Leslie Black

The countdown to the kickoff of Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 96 days which takes Cornhuskers Wire’s countdown to kickoff to No. 96, walk-on defensive lineman Leslie Black.

A redshirt freshman out of Statesboro, Georgia, Black came to Lincoln as a preferred walk-on, passing up opportunities from Southern Illinois and Savannah State to be a a Cornhusker.

Prior to coming to Lincoln, Black recorded 34 tackles including 3.0 tackles for loss and two sacks in his senior season at Statesboro High School in Statesboro, Georgia. Notably, Statesboro is also the home of Georgia Southern University.

As a true freshman, Black did not see anytime on the field and it remains unlikely he does in 2024. That being said, Black will still play the important and often thankless role of being a walk-on.

