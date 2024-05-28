Countdown to Kickoff profiles No. 95 kicker Spencer Pankratz

The countdown to kickoff for the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 season is down to 95 days. In today’s countdown to kickoff profile, Cornhuskers Wire highlights walk-on placekicker Spencer Pankratz.

Originally from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Pankratz originally signed with Furman out of Valor Christian High School. During his time with Furman, Pankratz did not see any playing time in the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

Following the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal and elected to continue his career with the Huskers. In his first two seasons with the team, he did not appear in any games. That being said, he did earn honors by being named to the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team as well as the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023. He was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team this past fall.

In 2024, Pankratz will continue to provide depth for the Huskers as a placekicker, backing up Tristan Alvano. However, if Alvano suffers an injury or struggles at some point, the Colorado native could be in line to see his first playing time this fall.

