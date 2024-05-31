Countdown to kickoff profiles No. 92 Sua Lefotu

The countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’ 2024 season is now at 92 days. This season, the No. 92 jersey will be donned by defensive lineman Sua Lefotu, a redshirt freshman out of Bellflower, California.

The former St. John Bosco standout was a consensus three-star prospect out of St. John Bosco, ranked by Rivals as a top-100 prospect in the state of California.

In his recruitment, he earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Nevada, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin, on top of his offer from the Huskers.

After signing with the Huskers as part of their 2023 recruiting class, Lefotu played in three games in his true freshman season, appearing against Colorado, Michigan, and Iowa. He ultimately would record two tackles as well as one fumble over the course of the season.

In 2024, Lefotu will likely once again serve as a rotational player for the Huskers but could be in line for more playing time. In the Huskers 3-3-5 defense, Lefotu will be a part of a rotation at nose tackle that includes Nash Hutmacher and Riley Van Poppel.

