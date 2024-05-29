Countdown to kickoff profiles former Husker No. 94 Barry Cryer

The countdown to Nebraska’s 2024 season is down to 94 days, however, there is No. 94 on the Cornhuskers 2024 roster. With that, we are going to take a step back in time to highlight former Huskers defensive tackle Barry Cryer.

After a successful career at John Erhret High School in Marrero, Louisiana, Cryter attended Dodge City Community College in Kansas in 2004. A breakout season that included 9.5 sacks on a rather bad Dodge City team, made Cryer one of the top JUCO prospects that season in college football.

After also considering Oklahoma State and Toledo, Cryer ultimately signed with the Huskers ahead of the 2005 season.

In his first season with the program in 2005, Cryer played in all 12 games as a rotational defensive tackle for the Huskers. He ended that 2005 season with six tackles including four tackles for loss.

One year later in 2006, Cryer earned his way into a starting gig for the Huskers, while playing in all 14 games. In his senior season, he recorded 31 tackles including 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was a key part of the Huskers’ defense that season that helped lead the Huskers to a Big 12 North Division Championship, a Big 12 Championship Game appearance and a Cotton Bowl Classic appearance.

Cryer would go onto earn a training camp invite with the San Diego Chargers ahead of the 2007 NFL season but ultimately did not make the Chargers final roster after appearing in two preseason games.

