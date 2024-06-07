Countdown to Kickoff: Nathan Shepherd is the Saints Player of Day 93

We’re continuing to count down the days until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 season in September, and with 93 days left to go we’re highlighting the current owner of the No. 93 jersey: Nathan Shepherd. The Saints signed the veteran defensive tackle last offseason after he started his career with the New York Jets, and he enjoyed some success in his first year wearing black and gold. Let’s get to know him a little better:

Name (Age): Nathan Shepherd (30)

Position: Defensive tackle

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 8.97

2024 salary cap hit: $2,820,000

College: Fort Hays State

Drafted: Third round in 2018 (New York Jets)

NFL experience: 7 seasons

Shepherd played a career-high 594 snaps last year, also setting new personal-bests in sacks (3.5), tackles (50), and quarterback pressures (23). He’s a good player, but the hope should be for Bryan Bresee to develop into the team’s best option at the position. Until that happens Shepherd will continue to get more looks on running downs and short-yardage situations.

He’s clearly a player the Saints value; they restructured Shepherd’s contract this offseason, and he earned another $500,000 after hitting some incentives written into it last year. Whether or not Bresee surpasses him on the depth chart he’s going to remain a big part of their plans for the defensive line. So far, he’s been a hit for New Orleans in free agency.

