Countdown to Kickoff: Mason Tipton is the Saints Player of Day 84

With now 84 days left until the New Orleans Saints’ regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers, we continue our countdown of players with the corresponding jersey number. Today’s player is undrafted free agent wide receiver Mason Tipton.

The history behind No. 84 brings some notable names to mind especially at the wide receiver position. The most glorified Saint to ever where the number is none other than LSU’s product Eric Martin, who is currently second in team history in career receptions and yards. Other notable players to wear this number are wide receiver Kenny Stills and wide receiver/returner Michael Lewis.

With Tipton being today’s player, let’s take a deep dive into his background and what he can potentially bring to the team.

Name (Age): Mason Tipton (23)

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 191 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 8.03

2024 salary cap hit: $798,333

College: Yale

Drafted: Undrafted in 2024 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: Rookie

Tipton went to Archbishop Hoban High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. In football, Tipton won three state titles. During his senior year, he was named to both the first team all-league and the first team all-region. Tipton would play four football seasons during his five years at Yale (2020 saw no action due to COVID). Over his career, Tipton ranked third in school history with 19 touchdowns received, fifth with 132 receptions, and sixth with 2,067 yards. In addition, he was chosen for All-Ivy three times.

Tipton is a long shot to make the roster at the receiver position with the top four spots already secured for this season. His best bet is to find a way in a special teams role, an interesting spot would be as a returner. Tipton ran a 4.33 40 yard dash at his pro day which indicates he does have the electrifying speed that one would want at that position. He does have some competition though probably even more so than he would have in the past with the new kickoff rule. Guys like Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, Cedric Wilson Jr., Jermaine Jackson are all players that could potentially find themselves in this role. Tipton would have to make some hay during training camp and even more so in the preseason to claw his way into a spot on this team.

