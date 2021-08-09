COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Manchester Essex sports new-look schedule with move to CAC

Aug. 9—The Manchester Essex football team will have a few new looks for the fall 2021 season. For starters, the Hornets have a new head coach as Joe Grimes steps in for Jeff Hutton, who coached the team from 2015-2020. Grimes is a familiar face to the program as he was one of Hutton's top assistants whose fingerprints are already all over the team's style of play and character.

The team will also have a new look to its schedule this fall with a move to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small Division. The Hornets competed in the Cape Ann League from 2011-18 before moving to an independent schedule in 2019, where they reached the Division 7 North Finals. The pandemic shortened "Fall 2" season this winter/spring saw the team move back to the CAL for one season only. They are now back in the CAC, where they have a lot of history including multiple Super Bowl berths representing the conference in the late 90's and 2000's.

There are a lot of new faces on the schedule, however, as the Commonwealth Conference looks a lot different than it did a decade a ago. Here's a look at what the team will be going up against this fall.

WEEK 1: Friday, September 10 at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.)

The Hornets have left the CAL but they will be taking on an old rival from their former league on the road in the season opener. Ipswich was stacked last season but lost a lot to graduation and has a new head coach coming in like Manchester Essex. In recent years Ipswich has had Manchester Essex's number with five straight wins in the series. The last Hornets win over the Tigers was in 2014 so a win on the road in the season opener would be a big statement.

WEEK 2: Friday, September 17 vs. Nashoba Tech (7 p.m.)

The Commonwealth Conference and home opener comes in Week 2 against a team that it will be playing for the first time. Nashoba Tech has been solid in recent seasons and was a playoff team in 2019. This game will be important for playoff seeding as both teams are in Division 7.

WEEK 3: Friday, September 24 at Lynn Tech (7 p.m.)

The first big conference test for the Hornets as Lynn Tech is always lurking near the top of the conference standings. A Division 8 North Semifinalist in 2019, Lynn Tech is always a tough out in Conference play and will be a big early season barometer for Manchester Essex.

WEEK 4: Friday, October 1 vs. Cathedral (7 p.m.)

Cathedral pays a visit to Hyland Field for a Week four non-conference tilt. The Hornets have played Cathedral several times in the past in non-conference action. Once a really strong program that was always a factor deep in the playoffs, Cathedral has been down in recent years and last reached the playoffs in 2017. Still, Manchester Essex should expect a very solid opponent.

WEEK 5: Friday, October 8 at KIPP (7 p.m.)

Another big conference showdown as KIPP, a charter school out of Lynn, has emerged as a consistent commodity in the CAC. The 2019 Division 8 North champs keep getting better each season. This game will have serious conference implications and even though KIPP plays in a lower division, the Hornets could get some playoff currency with a victory as KIPP is expected to rack up a bunch of wins. The teams have played once as Manchester Essex won handily in a 2019 matchup at Manning Field.

WEEK 6: Friday, October 15 vs. Minuteman (7 p.m.)

Minuteman is a long time Commonwealth Conference team but is not one of the powerhouses in the conference. This could be just the game Manchester Essex needs after five straight solid opponents to open the season.

WEEK 7: Bye

WEEK 8: Friday, October 29 vs. Lowell Catholic (7 p.m.)

The Hornets welcome another strong opponent in Week 8 in Lowell Catholic, who along with Lynn Tech and KIPP are the elite programs in the CAC over the last several seasons. The week off for Manchester Essex could be key in this one as we have seen in the past that teams coming off of a bye, especially later in the season, fare well from the week of rest. Expect another highly competitive game here. Judging by recent performance, these two teams appear to be evenly matched.

WEEK 9: MIAA playoffs begin

Manchester Essex will be looking to qualify for the Division 7 playoffs this season. Like their schedule, the playoffs also have a new look as the top 16 ranked teams in each division state wide will qualify. MaxPreps.com will be providing the rankings and standings each week.

THANKSGIVING: Thursday, November 25 vs. Georgetown (10 a.m.)

The annual Thanksgiving rivalry game against the Royals is also a conference game as they have also joined the CAC. The teams did not meet in CAL action during the "Fall 2" season as Georgetown cancelled its season due to a COVID outbreak. The Hornets, however, have owned this series in recent years with four straight wins including three straight on Thanksgiving. With no Thanksgiving game in 2020, Manchester Essex will host this year's game.