Countdown to kickoff looks at No. 98 Conor Connealy

The countdown to the kickoff of the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ 2024 season is now 98 days, and with that, Cornhuskers Wire takes a look at No. 98, defensive lineman Conor Connealy.

Connealy is a Husker legacy, a walk-on out of Elkhorn Mount Michael Benedictine High School in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

His dad, Terry Connealy, played for the Huskers from 1990 to 1994 and was a two-time All-Big Eight selection in 1993 and 1994. He also played on the Huskers’ 1994 national championship team.

Connealy originally came to Lincoln as an offensive lineman for the Huskers but switched to the defensive line during the middle of the season. He redshirted his true freshman season and did not play any snaps.

In 2024, Connealy will again play the vital role of depth and likely also be a part of the Huskers scout team during practices. However, if the game situation allows, Connealy could make his debut in 2024.

