Countdown to Kickoff: Juwan Johnson is the Saints Player of Day 83

Juwan Johnson’s focus right now should be recovering from offseason foot surgery, but what are his big-picture goals in 2024? We’re counting down the days until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8, and with 83 days left to go he’s our Saints Player of the Day.

Here’s a quick look at Johnson’s status with the Saints, and what he should be looking to achieve in 2024:

Name (Age): Juwan Johnson (27)

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 231 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 7.79

2024 salary cap hit: $7 million

College: Oregon

Drafted: Undrafted in 2020 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: 5 seasons

Johnson is in the final year of his contract, and he’s one of several big names the Saints will have to choose whether to re-sign in 2025 — along with guys like Rashid Shaheed, Paulson Adebo, Pete Werner, and maybe Chase Young and Payton Turner, plus Alvin Kamara if he and the Saints don’t reach an agreement on an extension this summer.

It’s tough to see the Saints reupping him next spring if Johnson’s performance last year is any indication. He regressed from his 2022 breakout with lower numbers in every category: fewer games played (13, down from 16), fewer catches and yards (37 for 368, from 42 for 508), fewer touchdowns scored (4, from 7) and first downs converted (23, from 25), and a lower catch rate (62.7%, from 64.6%).

Injuries were a problem for Johnson early on — he tweaked his calf muscle warming up for Week 4’s kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed four games, and clearly wasn’t himself once he return — but so was effort. Head coach Dennis Allen challenged Johnson personally to step up and make the most of his opportunities at midseason, and he responded well. Johnson finished his season with 17 catches for 216 yards, scoring three touchdowns in the Saints’ last four games.

Johnson was very productive once he was healthy, motivated, and locked in he established a strong connection with Derek Carr. It’s unfortunate that he’s back where he started while dealing with an injury that’s going to sideline him for much of the offseason, though the Saints hope he’ll able to suit up in Week 1. Johnson must prove he’s a different player than who the Saints saw last season. If he’s going to earn another lucrative extension, with New Orleans or someone else, he’ll need to bounce back from a down year and make a lot of plays in Klint Kubiak’s offense..

