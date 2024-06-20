Countdown to Kickoff: Jermaine Jackson is the Saints Player of Day 80

One of the more coveted undrafted rookies of this year’s class for the New Orleans Saints is wide receiver/returner Jermaine Jackson out of Idaho. The former Vandals standout has an opportunity to make things happen in a specified role here in New Orleans.

Before we get to that though, let’s highlight Jackson as our Saints Player of the Day as we are now 80 days away from the Saints’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Name (Age): Jermaine Jackson (24)

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 5-foot-7, 170 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 2.81

2024 salary cap hit: $798,333

College: Idaho

Drafted: Undrafted in 2024 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: Rookie

As things stand now for the Saints, Jackson is a longshot to make the team at the wide receiver position. With the top four spots already set between Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, and Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jackson will be competing against guys such as Equanimous St. Brown, Bub Means and Stanley Morgan Jr. for that fifth, possibly sixth spot on the depth chart. But this is where the value of Jackson as returns specialist matters.

At the backend of the receiving corps, Jackson has the potential to take a spot from another player due to his unique ability as a returner. Over his three years at Idaho Jackson combined for 536 yards on 36 punt return attempts, scoring on two of those and averaging about 15.7 yards per attempt. On kick returns Jackson was equally impressive accumulating 690 yards on 23 attempts, averaging 30 yards a return.

We’ve seen the Saints time and time again locate diamonds in the rough when it comes to return man as well as finding other undrafted players who have contributed big on special teams for them. Shaheed and Deonte Harty are the most notable having All-Pro recognition under their belt for their abilities back deep. If Jackson can provide a spark in this year’s preseason games, it is possible that he could be the next man in line to fill this role for the team.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire