Countdown to Kickoff: Foster Moreau is the Saints Player of Day 87

The 2024-2025 NFL season is getting closer and closer, with only 87 days left until the New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. As we count down the days until that first matchup, we look at the corresponding jersey number to the remaining days, which today is tight end Foster Moreau.

The number 87 is not foreign to Saints fans either, with wide receiver Joe Horn wearing it back in the early 2000s, as well as tight end Larry Hardy in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

With that said, let’s take a look at Foster Moreau’s background up to this point, as well as what we should or can expect from him this upcoming season.

Name (Age): Foster Moreau (27)

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 9.45

2024 salary cap hit: $4,367,059

College: LSU

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 137 (Oakland Raiders)

NFL experience: 5 seasons

The tight end spot on the roster is an intriguing one for the Saints, as Juwan Johnson has suffered an injury that could hold him out through to Week 1, and Jimmy Graham as of this moment is not on the team anymore. This leaves a ton of snaps to be grabbed between Moreau, Taysom Hill, Tommy Hudson, Dallin Holker, and Michael Jacobson.

Moreau was primarily used as a blocker by Pete Carmichael last season for some reason, despite being a reception-heavy player. He had a career high 342 run blocking snaps last season, and only 160 routes run (less than half the total he ran the prior two seasons). Ultimately, his chance to break out could come now, with a wide-open tight end room and room to grow under a new offensive coordinator who prioritizes tight ends in his scheme. Klint Kubiak could be a difference maker for Moreau, and this could be a return to form for the former Raiders tight end.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire