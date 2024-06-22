Countdown to Kickoff: Erik McCoy is the Saints Player of Day 78

We’re counting down the days until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 regular season by highlighting each player to wear the day’s corresponding jersey number. And with 78 days to go until Week 1’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers, our Saints Player of the Day is Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy.

Let’s get to know him a bit better and touch on his goals for 2024:

Name (Age): Erik McCoy (26)

Position: Center/guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 303 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 8.93

2024 salary cap hit: $6,520,000

College: Texas A&M

Drafted: Second round in 2019 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: 6 years

McCoy has been the most consistent member of the offensive line since the Saints traded up to draft him back in 2019, and he was rewarded for his efforts with his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. This was also the first time he’s remained healthy for a full 17-game season since the schedule expanded in 2021. So his goals for 2024 are clear — just repeat that performance.

Of course it’s more complicated than that. The Saints are installing a new offense with Klint Kubiak taking over as their play caller, and McCoy is going to be a critically important part of that transition. No one will touch the football more often than he will this season. Picking up Kubiak’s zone-heavy blocking scheme and overcoming any hurdles those around him face (not just quarterback Derek Carr, but guards Cesar Ruiz and Nick Saldiveri) will be vital. There’s a lot of pressure riding on McCoy this season, but he’s proven he can handle big challenges before.

