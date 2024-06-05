Countdown to Kickoff, Day 95: Jack Heflin is the Saints Player of the Day

We’ve got 95 days to go until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 season against the Carolina Panthers, which means the current owner of the No. 95 jersey is our Saints player of the day. That’s defensive tackle Jack Heflin, who spent the 2023 season on the Saints practice squad. He’s hoping to make the team in 2024. Here’s some more information about him:

Name (Age): Jack Heflin (26)

Position: Defensive tackle

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 304 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 4.93

2024 salary cap hit: $915,000

College: Iowa, Northern Illinois

Drafted: Undrafted in 2021 (Green Bay Packers)

NFL experience: 2 seasons

There’s room for one more defensive tackle in the Saints’ rotation after they let Malcolm Roach leave in free agency, and while Khristian Boyd is the early favorite to win that roster spot we can’t rule out guys like Heflin. Veteran free agent pickup Kendal Vickers is also in the mix, as is undrafted rookie Kyler Baugh.

So what could set Heflin apart? He already has a year of experience in the system working with the same coaches, which is significant. Before he came to New Orleans he played spring football with the Houston Roughnecks, where he earned All-XFL recognition. We’ll have to wait and see whether the lessons he’s learned translate to greater success in 2024. Heflin has a great opportunity in front of him. Now he needs to seize it.

