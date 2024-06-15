Countdown to Kickoff: Dallin Holker is the Saints Player of Day 85

It’s always exciting to see an undrafted rookie drawing attention in the spring, and Dallin Holker has earned it. The former Colorado State tight end signed with the New Orleans Saints after the 2024 draft and has already begun making plays at spring practices.

But what are reasonable expectations for him in his rookie year? We’ll seek to answer that while highlighting Holker as our Saints Player of the Day while counting down to kickoff with the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, which is 85 days away. So let’s get to know Holker a little better:

Name (Age): Dallin Holker (24)

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 241 pounds

Relative Athletic Score: 7.36

2024 salary cap hit: $798,333

College: Colorado State

Drafted: Undrafted in 2024 (New Orleans Saints)

NFL experience: Rookie

The Saints have experienced a lot of injuries at tight end this spring. Juwan Johnson is set to undergo foot surgery that will sideline him until the start of the regular season. Veteran backups Michael Jacobson and Tommy Hudson both missed time at minicamp after getting banged up. So Holker has been a big beneficiary of the extra practice reps to go around.

Now, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to make the roster. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the staff wants to know where Holker is as a blocker, characterizing the missing gap in their evaluations as coming from “a physicality standpoint” after minicamp. But between the positive early returns in passing drills, Holker’s obvious movement skills, and what’s been invested in him (his $235,000 in guarantees were more than two of their draft picks) it’s tough to see him not making the 53-man roster.

As for what Holker can achieve this season? If he does make the team he’ll be playing behind Johnson and Foster Moreau. But Jimmy Graham showed last year that the team’s third tight end can still make plays. It’s unfair to expect Holker to make such an outsized impact as Graham, who either converted a first down or scored a touchdown on all six of his receptions, but Holker should get some opportunities to make plays. Getting bumped up the depth chart over the summer with Johnson on the mend will only help speed up his development.

