Countdown to Kickoff: Benjamin Watson is the Saints Player of Day 82

We’re counting down the days until the New Orleans Saints kick off their 2024 regular season, and no active player wears No. 82, so Benjamin Watson is our Saints Player of the Day. The former Saints tight end made two stops in New Orleans late in his career, but he closed the book on his NFL story with the same team that drafted him, the New England Patriots. He also suited up for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens during his 17-year pro career.

So what about his time with the Saints? Watson initially came to New Orleans as an experienced No. 2 tight end working with Jimmy Graham, but he was promoted to the TE1 spot after Graham was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. And Watson responded well. He put up career-highs in 2015 (at age 35!) with 74 receptions for 825 yards, converting 42 first downs and scoring six touchdowns, which tied his personal-best set way back in 2007.

The Saints tried to get younger when Watson left to chase a Super Bowl with the Ravens by signing Coby Fleener, but both players suffered injuries that lessened their impact on the field. Watson ended up returning to New Orleans in time for their own Super Bowl run in 2018, finishing third on the team in receptions (35) and fourth in receiving yards (400). However, Watson was sidelined with appendicitis days before the infamous 2018 NFC championship game, marking an unfortunate end to his Saints career.

Still, Watson made some great memories with Saints fans. He brought a much-needed veteran presence to the locker room in the 2010’s and has continued to represent himself and the team well in retirement, working in the media for ESPN’s SEC Network covering college football. He remains popular with fans and looks back on his time in New Orleans fondly.

