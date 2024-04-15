Countdown to highly anticipated WNBA Draft
From Caitlin Clark to Angel Reese and more, ABC News’ Will Reeve has a preview of what to expect at tonight’s draft.
Caitlin Clark made the "Weekend Update" host read jokes about unfunny he is.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.
For 20 minutes Monday, Iowa and LSU put on a show. Then Caitlin Clark seized the spotlight, breaking more records in the process.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
Never change, Gronk.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
María Sánchez signed what was briefly the largest deal in NWSL history this past offseason.
Augusta National’s famed stretch of golf holes turned into a nightmare for a trio of contenders.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.