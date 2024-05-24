The countdown is on for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS – It is hard to believe but we are just 85 days away from hosting the world’s best golfers out at TPC Southwind.

That’s right, we are less than three months from the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

An event that is easily one of the biggest on the Memphis sports calendar. A tournament that brings ONLY the top 70 players on the PGA Tour as the starting point for the three week grind that is the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

But one thing you may not know… the FESJC is not just for the golf enthusiast.

“I think for us, we’re an event. We’re not just a golf tournament. We have great competition. You get to see the top players in the world. You get to see them up close in person. That’s the beauty of our sport. You have 18 different chances at a front row seat is the way I say it. But if you don’t like golf, that’s fine, too,” said tournament director Joe Tomek. “You’re outdoors with all your friends, with our city. You’re supporting a great cause in St. Jude. But there’s also great food. There’s great drink. This year, we’re going to have live music on site. You’re here celebrating Memphis. I think that’s the important part for people to realize.”

How lucky are we to host this tournament? Leave it to Tomek to try to put things in better perspective.

“If we were to get the Super Bowl or the NBA playoffs hosted in our hometown, you would feel that impact. That is what we have here in this world of golf.”

