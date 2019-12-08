Countdown: Daytona 500 in 69 days

All NASCAR 2019 festivities and awards ceremonies are over. It is officially the off-season. We will continue to give brief 2019 performance stats on some drivers, where they finished in the standings and what’s ahead for them in 2020. Competitors who finished in the top 20 in points for the NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be covered. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2020 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this screen for the latest driver updates.

-

With 69 days to go until the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, here are a few driver recaps followed by a tentative list of 2020 CUP Driver/Team lineups. Those listed are full-time teams and plan on entering all events .

NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

2019: Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports #48 Chevrolet) - In 36 races, the El Cajon, CA native scored 1 pole, 3 top-fives, 12 top-tens, had a 13.5 average start, a 17.4 average finish, led 131 laps and closed out the season 18th in the standings. Johnson's best CUP season start was the pole at Texas (03/31) and best finish was 3rd at Daytona (07/07). His last Cup win was June 4, 2017 at Dover International Speedway.

2020: Johnson announced that this will be his final full-time season. He will continue driving the HMS #48 Camaro in 2020, his only Cup ride since he debuted in the Cup series on October 7, 2001 at Lowe's (Charlotte) Motor Speedway. At this time, Cliff Daniels will return as crew chief for the team and Ally Financial will continue as primary sponsor on the #48.

-

2019: Daniel Suarez (Stewart-Haas Racing #41 Ford) - In 36 races, the Monterrey, Mexico native scored 1 pole, 4 top-fives, 11 top-tens, had a 14.2 average start, a 16.4 average finish, led 166 laps and closed out the season 17th in the standings. Suarez' best CUP season start was the pole at Kentucky (07/13). His best finishes were 3rd, both at Texas (03/31 and 11/03). He has yet to win in the CUP Series.

2020: Suarez was released from the SHR #41 at the end of 2019. Cole Custer moved up from the XFINITY Series to replace him in this ride for the new season. Suarez is being considered for several rides in one of the top NASCAR Series, but no firm plans have been announced at this time.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

2019: Stephen Leicht (JD Motorsports #01 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Asheville, NC native scored 1 top-five, 1 top-ten, had a 26.8 average start, a 23.5 average finish and closed out the season 18th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 18th at New Hampshire (07/20) and best finish was 5th at Daytona (07/05). His last NXS win was on June 16, 2007 at Kentucky Motor Speedway.

2020: No firm word at this time, but since he drove the entire season in JDM's #01 Chevrolet, Leicht most likely will return as full-time driver for the team.

-

2019: Josh Williams (DGM Racing #36 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Port Charlotte, FL native scored 1 top-ten, had a 25.6 average start, a 20.6 average finish, led 5 laps and closed out the season 17th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 16th at Talladega (04/27) and his best finish was 8th in the same event. Williams has yet to win an NXS race.

2020: At this time, no firm plans on whether the #36 will be fielded by DGM this year or, if so, will Josh Williams be the driver.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT):

2019: Brennan Poole (On Point Motorsports #30 Toyota Tundra) – In 13 GOT races, The Woodlands, TX native scored 1 top-five, 4 top-tens, had a 16.7 average start, a 15.7 average finish and closed out the season 18th in the standings. His best truck season starts were 8th at Las Vegas (03/01) and Dover (05/03). His best finish was 2nd at Charlotte (05/17). Poole has yet to win a GOT race.

2020: On Point Motorsports ran a full 2019 season. No plans announced yet on either participation in the upcoming season for the #30 truck or driver lineup.

-

2019: Spencer Boyd (Young's Motorsports #20 Chevrolet Silverado) – In 13 races, the Creve Coeur, MO native scored 1 victory, 2 top-fives, 2 top-tens, led 3 laps, had a 22.8 average start, an 18.8 average finish and closed out the GOT season 17th in the standings. His best truck start was 14th at Daytona (2/15) and best finish was the win at Talladega (10/12). Boyd was the primary driver of the #20 through most of the season but decided to mix in some late season CUP races. He debuted in the CUP series driving Rick Ware's cars in 3 races with a best finish of 34th in Richmond (09/21).

2020: Young's Motorsports has not announced the driver lineup for their three Chevy trucks. No firm plans for Boyd, but based on his Facebook account entries from last week, he will return to Young's #20 truck and might also show up in some CUP races with RWR.

2020 Tentative CUP Series Team Chart