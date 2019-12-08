Countdown: Daytona 500 in 69 days

Anthony Ballantoni
Rotoworld

All NASCAR 2019 festivities and awards ceremonies are over. It is officially the off-season. We will continue to give brief 2019 performance stats on some drivers, where they finished in the standings and what’s ahead for them in 2020. Competitors who finished in the top 20 in points for the NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be covered. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2020 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this screen for the latest driver updates.
-
With 69 days to go until the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, here are a few driver recaps followed by a tentative list of 2020 CUP Driver/Team lineups. Those listed are full-time teams and plan on entering all events .

                                      NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

2019: Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports #48 Chevrolet) - In 36 races, the El Cajon, CA native scored 1 pole, 3 top-fives, 12 top-tens, had a 13.5 average start, a 17.4 average finish, led 131 laps and closed out the season 18th in the standings. Johnson's best CUP season start was the pole at Texas (03/31) and best finish was 3rd at Daytona (07/07). His last Cup win was June 4, 2017 at Dover International Speedway.
2020: Johnson announced that this will be his final full-time season. He will continue driving the HMS #48 Camaro in 2020, his only Cup ride since he debuted in the Cup series on October 7, 2001 at Lowe's (Charlotte) Motor Speedway. At this time, Cliff Daniels will return as crew chief for the team and Ally Financial will continue as primary sponsor on the #48.
-
2019: Daniel Suarez (Stewart-Haas Racing #41 Ford) - In 36 races, the Monterrey, Mexico native scored 1 pole, 4 top-fives, 11 top-tens, had a 14.2 average start, a 16.4 average finish, led 166 laps and closed out the season 17th in the standings. Suarez' best CUP season start was the pole at Kentucky (07/13). His best finishes were 3rd, both at Texas (03/31 and 11/03). He has yet to win in the CUP Series. 
2020: Suarez was released from the SHR #41 at the end of 2019. Cole Custer moved up from the XFINITY Series to replace him in this ride for the new season. Suarez is being considered for several rides in one of the top NASCAR Series, but no firm plans have been announced at this time.

                              NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

2019: Stephen Leicht (JD Motorsports #01 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Asheville, NC native scored 1 top-five, 1 top-ten, had a 26.8 average start, a 23.5 average finish and closed out the season 18th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 18th at New Hampshire (07/20) and best finish was 5th at Daytona (07/05). His last NXS win was on June 16, 2007 at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
2020: No firm word at this time, but since he drove the entire season in JDM's #01 Chevrolet, Leicht most likely will return as full-time driver for the team.
-
2019: Josh Williams (DGM Racing #36 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Port Charlotte, FL native scored 1 top-ten, had a 25.6 average start, a 20.6 average finish, led 5 laps and closed out the season 17th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 16th at Talladega (04/27) and his best finish was 8th in the same event. Williams has yet to win an NXS race.
2020: At this time, no firm plans on whether the #36 will be fielded by DGM this year or, if so, will Josh Williams be the driver.

                         Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT):

2019: Brennan Poole (On Point Motorsports #30 Toyota Tundra) – In 13 GOT races, The Woodlands, TX native scored 1 top-five, 4 top-tens, had a 16.7 average start, a 15.7 average finish and closed out the season 18th in the standings. His best truck season starts were 8th at Las Vegas (03/01) and Dover (05/03). His best finish was 2nd at Charlotte (05/17). Poole has yet to win a GOT race.
2020: On Point Motorsports ran a full 2019 season. No plans announced yet on either participation in the upcoming season for the #30 truck or driver lineup.
-
2019: Spencer Boyd (Young's Motorsports #20 Chevrolet Silverado) – In 13 races, the Creve Coeur, MO native scored 1 victory, 2 top-fives, 2 top-tens, led 3 laps, had a 22.8 average start, an 18.8 average finish and closed out the GOT season 17th in the standings. His best truck start was 14th at Daytona (2/15) and best finish was the win at Talladega (10/12). Boyd was the primary driver of the #20 through most of the season but decided to mix in some late season CUP races. He debuted in the CUP series driving Rick Ware's cars in 3 races with a best finish of 34th in Richmond (09/21).
2020: Young's Motorsports has not announced the driver lineup for their three Chevy trucks. No firm plans for Boyd, but based on his Facebook account entries from last week, he will return to Young's #20 truck and might also show up in some CUP races with RWR.

                      2020 Tentative CUP Series Team Chart

Car

Driver

Owner

Crew Chief

Sponsor

00 Chev

Quin Houff

StarCom

?

?

1 Chev

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi

Matt McCall

Monster Energy

2 Ford

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

Miller Lite/Discount Tire

3 Chev

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress

Justin Alexander

Dow

4 Ford

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas

Rodney Childers

Busch Beer/Mobil 1

6 Ford

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway

Scott Graves

Oscar Mayer

8 Chev

Tyler Reddick - R

Richard Childress

Randall Burdett

Caterpillar

9 Chev

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Mspt

Alan Gustafson

NAPA/Mountain Dew/Hooters/Kelley Blue Book 

10 Ford

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas

Mike Bugarewics 

Smithfield

11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs

Chris Gabehart

FedEx 

12 Ford

Ryan Blaney 

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Advance Auto Parts

13 Chev

Ty Dillon

Germain

Matt Borland

Geico

14 Ford

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas

John Klausmeier

Rush Truck Centers/Haas Automation

15 Chev

?

Premium Mspt

Pat Tryson

?

17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway

Luke Lambert

Fifth Third Bank/SunnyD

18 Toyota

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs

Adam Stephens

M&M’s/Skittles/Snickers/ Interstate Batteries

19 Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs

Cole Pearn

Bass Pro Shops/Auto-Owners Insurance

20 Toyota

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs

Chris Gayle

DeWalt/Reser’s Fine Foods/Sport Clips/Stanley/Craftsman

21 Ford

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers

Greg Erwin

Menards/Motorcraft/Quick Lane

22 Ford

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Todd Gordon

Shell-Pennzoil/AAA So.Cal.

24 Chev

William Byron

Hendrick Mspt

Chad Knaus

Liberty University/Axalta/UniFirst/Hertz

32 Ford

Corey LaJoie

GoFAS Racing

?

?

34 Ford

Michael McDowell

Front Row Mspt

Drew Blickensderfer

?

36 Ford

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Mspt

Seth Barbour

?

37 Chev

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty

Trent Owens

Kroger/Bush’s Beans

38 Ford

?

Front Row Mspt

Mike Kelly

MDS Trucking

41 Ford

Cole Custer -R

Stewart-Haas

Mike Shiplett

Haas Automation

42 Chev

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi

Chad Johnston

?

43 Chev

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty

Derek Stamets 

?

47 Chev

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty

Brian Pattie

Kroger 

48 Chev

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Mspt

Cliff Daniels

Ally Financial

51 Chev

?

Rick Ware

George Church

Jacob Companies

52 Chev

?

Rick Ware

?

?

77 Chev

?

Spire Mspt

Peter Sospenzo

?

88 Chev

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Mspt

Greg Ives

Axalta/Valvoline/Cincinati Inc

95 Toyota

Christopher Bell -R

Leavine Family

Jason Ratcliff

Procure/Rheem

 

R-Rookie of The Year

 

 

 

