Countdown: Daytona 500 in 69 days
All NASCAR 2019 festivities and awards ceremonies are over. It is officially the off-season. We will continue to give brief 2019 performance stats on some drivers, where they finished in the standings and what’s ahead for them in 2020. Competitors who finished in the top 20 in points for the NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be covered. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2020 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this screen for the latest driver updates.
With 69 days to go until the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, here are a few driver recaps followed by a tentative list of 2020 CUP Driver/Team lineups. Those listed are full-time teams and plan on entering all events .
NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)
2019: Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports #48 Chevrolet) - In 36 races, the El Cajon, CA native scored 1 pole, 3 top-fives, 12 top-tens, had a 13.5 average start, a 17.4 average finish, led 131 laps and closed out the season 18th in the standings. Johnson's best CUP season start was the pole at Texas (03/31) and best finish was 3rd at Daytona (07/07). His last Cup win was June 4, 2017 at Dover International Speedway.
2020: Johnson announced that this will be his final full-time season. He will continue driving the HMS #48 Camaro in 2020, his only Cup ride since he debuted in the Cup series on October 7, 2001 at Lowe's (Charlotte) Motor Speedway. At this time, Cliff Daniels will return as crew chief for the team and Ally Financial will continue as primary sponsor on the #48.
2019: Daniel Suarez (Stewart-Haas Racing #41 Ford) - In 36 races, the Monterrey, Mexico native scored 1 pole, 4 top-fives, 11 top-tens, had a 14.2 average start, a 16.4 average finish, led 166 laps and closed out the season 17th in the standings. Suarez' best CUP season start was the pole at Kentucky (07/13). His best finishes were 3rd, both at Texas (03/31 and 11/03). He has yet to win in the CUP Series.
2020: Suarez was released from the SHR #41 at the end of 2019. Cole Custer moved up from the XFINITY Series to replace him in this ride for the new season. Suarez is being considered for several rides in one of the top NASCAR Series, but no firm plans have been announced at this time.
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)
2019: Stephen Leicht (JD Motorsports #01 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Asheville, NC native scored 1 top-five, 1 top-ten, had a 26.8 average start, a 23.5 average finish and closed out the season 18th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 18th at New Hampshire (07/20) and best finish was 5th at Daytona (07/05). His last NXS win was on June 16, 2007 at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
2020: No firm word at this time, but since he drove the entire season in JDM's #01 Chevrolet, Leicht most likely will return as full-time driver for the team.
2019: Josh Williams (DGM Racing #36 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Port Charlotte, FL native scored 1 top-ten, had a 25.6 average start, a 20.6 average finish, led 5 laps and closed out the season 17th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 16th at Talladega (04/27) and his best finish was 8th in the same event. Williams has yet to win an NXS race.
2020: At this time, no firm plans on whether the #36 will be fielded by DGM this year or, if so, will Josh Williams be the driver.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT):
2019: Brennan Poole (On Point Motorsports #30 Toyota Tundra) – In 13 GOT races, The Woodlands, TX native scored 1 top-five, 4 top-tens, had a 16.7 average start, a 15.7 average finish and closed out the season 18th in the standings. His best truck season starts were 8th at Las Vegas (03/01) and Dover (05/03). His best finish was 2nd at Charlotte (05/17). Poole has yet to win a GOT race.
2020: On Point Motorsports ran a full 2019 season. No plans announced yet on either participation in the upcoming season for the #30 truck or driver lineup.
2019: Spencer Boyd (Young's Motorsports #20 Chevrolet Silverado) – In 13 races, the Creve Coeur, MO native scored 1 victory, 2 top-fives, 2 top-tens, led 3 laps, had a 22.8 average start, an 18.8 average finish and closed out the GOT season 17th in the standings. His best truck start was 14th at Daytona (2/15) and best finish was the win at Talladega (10/12). Boyd was the primary driver of the #20 through most of the season but decided to mix in some late season CUP races. He debuted in the CUP series driving Rick Ware's cars in 3 races with a best finish of 34th in Richmond (09/21).
2020: Young's Motorsports has not announced the driver lineup for their three Chevy trucks. No firm plans for Boyd, but based on his Facebook account entries from last week, he will return to Young's #20 truck and might also show up in some CUP races with RWR.
2020 Tentative CUP Series Team Chart
Car
Driver
Owner
Crew Chief
Sponsor
00 Chev
StarCom
?
?
1 Chev
Chip Ganassi
Matt McCall
Monster Energy
2 Ford
Team Penske
Paul Wolfe
Miller Lite/Discount Tire
3 Chev
Richard Childress
Justin Alexander
Dow
4 Ford
Stewart-Haas
Rodney Childers
Busch Beer/Mobil 1
6 Ford
Roush Fenway
Scott Graves
Oscar Mayer
8 Chev
Tyler Reddick - R
Richard Childress
Randall Burdett
Caterpillar
9 Chev
Hendrick Mspt
Alan Gustafson
NAPA/Mountain Dew/Hooters/Kelley Blue Book
10 Ford
Stewart-Haas
Mike Bugarewics
Smithfield
11 Toyota
Joe Gibbs
Chris Gabehart
FedEx
12 Ford
Team Penske
Jeremy Bullins
Advance Auto Parts
13 Chev
Germain
Matt Borland
Geico
14 Ford
Stewart-Haas
John Klausmeier
Rush Truck Centers/Haas Automation
15 Chev
?
Premium Mspt
Pat Tryson
?
17 Ford
Roush Fenway
Luke Lambert
Fifth Third Bank/SunnyD
18 Toyota
Joe Gibbs
Adam Stephens
M&M’s/Skittles/Snickers/ Interstate Batteries
19 Toyota
Joe Gibbs
Cole Pearn
Bass Pro Shops/Auto-Owners Insurance
20 Toyota
Joe Gibbs
Chris Gayle
DeWalt/Reser’s Fine Foods/Sport Clips/Stanley/Craftsman
21 Ford
Wood Brothers
Greg Erwin
Menards/Motorcraft/Quick Lane
22 Ford
Team Penske
Todd Gordon
Shell-Pennzoil/AAA So.Cal.
24 Chev
Hendrick Mspt
Chad Knaus
Liberty University/Axalta/UniFirst/Hertz
32 Ford
GoFAS Racing
?
?
34 Ford
Front Row Mspt
Drew Blickensderfer
?
36 Ford
Front Row Mspt
Seth Barbour
?
37 Chev
JTG Daugherty
Trent Owens
Kroger/Bush’s Beans
38 Ford
?
Front Row Mspt
Mike Kelly
MDS Trucking
41 Ford
Cole Custer -R
Stewart-Haas
Mike Shiplett
Haas Automation
42 Chev
Chip Ganassi
Chad Johnston
?
43 Chev
Richard Petty
Derek Stamets
?
47 Chev
JTG Daugherty
Brian Pattie
Kroger
48 Chev
Hendrick Mspt
Cliff Daniels
Ally Financial
51 Chev
?
Rick Ware
George Church
Jacob Companies
52 Chev
?
Rick Ware
?
?
77 Chev
?
Spire Mspt
Peter Sospenzo
?
88 Chev
Hendrick Mspt
Greg Ives
Axalta/Valvoline/Cincinati Inc
95 Toyota
Leavine Family
Jason Ratcliff
Procure/Rheem
R-Rookie of The Year