2021 NBA draft live updates: Follow reaction to every pick, trades

Welcome to NBA draft 2021 live updates, TV channel info, streaming, draft order and more.

The Detroit Pistons own the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1970, when they selected St. Bonaventure center Bob Lanier.

The Pistons took Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with the top pick, with Houston going Jalen Green at No. 2 and Cleveland selecting Evan Mobley at No. 3.

Trade are happening already just a few hours before the draft.

We're following all the top NBA newsbreakers, including our Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II. Follow the updates below.

2021 NBA draft

When: Thursday.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN.

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN.com, ESPN+.

Pistons' picks: 1, 37, 42, 52.

Teams with multiple first-rounders: Houston (2, 23, 24), Orlando (5, 8), Oklahoma City (6, 16, 18) Golden State (7, 14), New York (19, 21).

Teams without first-rounders: Minnesota, Chicago, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Portland, Milwaukee.

Top 10 picks: 1. Detroit. 2. Houston. 3. Cleveland. 4. Toronto. 5. Orlando. 6. Oklahoma City. 7. Golden State (from Minnesota). 8. Orlando (from Chicago). 9. Sacramento. 10. Memphis (from New Orleans).

Live updates

