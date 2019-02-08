Count the rings: Bill Belichick, LeBron James cross paths at Celtics game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

To say there was star power at TD Garden on Thursday night would be an understatement.

Head coach Bill Belichick and several New England Patriots players, fresh off their Super Bowl LIII victory, took in the Boston Celtics' primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

And while Rajon Rondo spoiled Boston's party, that didn't stop Belichick from seeking out Lakers star LeBron James after the game.

LeBron James shares a postgame moment with #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick 🤝 pic.twitter.com/D8L1enxRjJ — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 8, 2019

LeBron x Belichick. That's a lot of rings 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ml01XGD04X — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2019

"Good luck the rest of the way," Belichick appears to tell James in a friendlier interaction than the two had back in 2017.

And while we're here, we might as well do a tally: The legendary coach and star forward have combined for nine championships: three for James and six for Belichick (11 total if you count Belichick's two Super Bowl titles as a defensive coordinator).

And here's a crazier stat: James and Belichick have appeared in a total of 18 championship games or series. Here are their respective records:

James: 3-6

Belichick: 6-3

Belichick obviously has the upper hand here, but all that championship experience gives the two icons plenty to discuss.

