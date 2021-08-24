Count Rich Eisen among those impressed by Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

With some of the buzz throughout the course of the 2021 NFL offseason, you’d have thought Tua Tagovailoa was in some exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks like Ryan Leaf, Josh Rosen, JaMarcus Russell and others — the narrative was that toxic at one point. Calls for Miami to draft another QB with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft via Houston were made. There were the red hot rumors about Deshaun Watson before the off-field allegations against Watson cast his playing career into doubt.

It has been a long offseason for Dolphins fans in this regard, particularly when you consider how the season ended with the Week 17 flop against the Bills; with Tagovailoa tossing three interceptions after throwing just two in his first seven career starts.

But the summer has brought about a different tone. There’s a different energy around South Florida after seeing Tagovailoa operate at training camp. And, additionally, through two preseason contests. Because Tagovailoa looks different. He’s playing different. He’s acting different.

And while that all is no guarantee that Tagovailoa is suddenly going to live up to the nearly impossible expectations of making Dolphins fans move on from Dan Marino at quarterback after two decades, it sure is a heck of a start. And now people beyond South Florida are starting to notice. Count Rich Eisen among those who are impressed.

It wasn't the rookie QBs who caught @richeisen eye this weekend — fans of the #Steelers and #Dolphins have a lot to be psyched about with how @Tua and @_BigBen7 looked in #NFLPreseason Week 2:#NFL #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/rpU4GJjkE1 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 23, 2021

“Tua Tagovailoa. Mhm. I saw a quarterback that was decisive. I saw a quarterback that knew where he wanted to go with the ball. And he flung it around. 16 of 23, 183 yards and a score. That’s a lot. I’m wondering if we’re gonna see any more from him in Week 3 of the preseason or if we’re going to sit back and watch him show up in New England. Here we go,” said Eisen.

“I can’t wait to watch that Week 1 game. If he’s taken that big leap forward, if he’s taken that leap, if he’s comfortable, if he now knows the offense a lot better, he now has the cadence down in the huddle, he now has the full grasp of what his team wants him to do and he’s got confidence coming into the season? Oh baby.”

Oh baby indeed, Rich. We don’t know if Tagovailoa will play in Week 3 of the preseason. But if he doesn’t, he’s shown plenty that this is not the same quarterback that many were ready to see Miami toss aside after 9 starts and 10 games.