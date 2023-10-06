For Council Rock South's Ennis, last chance to play football was too hard to pass up

NEWTOWN −There wasn't even a question of whether or not Chase Ennis would play football in his senior season for Council Rock South.

It was always a full-go situation.

"I've been playing football since I was 6 years old and I love it," Ennis said. "I didn't even really think about. It's just something that I do.

"It'll be strange when I'm not playing."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ennis, with a rocket for a right arm, is probably better know for his baseball prowess and it's the reason his football career will come to an end when this season is complete.

"I love playing both sports," said Ennis after Thursday night's 17-10 loss to Upper Dublin in a Suburban One League Continental Conference matchup at Council Rock North's Walt Snyder Stadium.

"When it's football season I like football a lot and when it's baseball season I like baseball a lot. I've just been lucky to be able to play both sports."

Baseball will be the sport Ennis will play in college. He's already committed to do so at Penn State University.

"The coaches at Penn State were fine with me playing football (this season)," Ennis said. "They have another recruit in the state that also plays football and I'm glad I can."

Ennis, who wears No. 22, the same number he wears in baseball, plays football in old-school fashion.

"He tells me if I need him to run the ball 20 times a game, he'll do it," CR South head coach C.J. Szydlik said. "He's just fearless and is a great leader.

"Chase is everything you'd want in a quarterback and a teammate. He's just a great kid and he gives you everything he has."

The loss dropped the Golden Hawks to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SOL Continental while the Flying Cardinals, the defending PIAA District One Class 5A champions, improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference.

"We need to get back to work," Ennis said. "We need to study the film and play like we're capable of playing and we can do that."

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Golden Hawks with a matchup against unbeaten Souderton up next next week.

"(Upper Dublin head coach) Bret Stover is one of the best coaches out there and you have to play your best if you hope to beat them," Szydlik said.

"I think we got a little ahead of ourselves and we have to get used to the ups and downs. It's always a learning curve and that's just how the season goes."

Game balls

Chase Ennis, Council Rock South, quarterback. The senior, who faced pressure nearly every time he dropped back to throw, threw for 152 yards a touchdown.

Jake Hemple, Council Rock South, wide receiver/defensive back. The senior caught four passes for 81 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown.

Shyne Roberts, Upper Dublin, running back. One of a handful of seniors on the Flying Cardinals' roster, his 64-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter kick-started the Upper Dublin offense.

