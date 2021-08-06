Council questions resulted in no action on water issues

Aug. 6—Questions from McAlester city councilors regarding a proposed water rate hike or sales tax increase election to fund improvements to the city's water system resulted in their request for more information before reaching a decision.

With only Mayor John Browne and three city councilors attending a special meeting regarding the issues, city councilors had several questions or misgivings — including the amount of a base increase if a water rate hike is passed and whether they should ask voters to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase.

Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith, along with Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright, questioned parts of the proposals, designed to let city of McAlester voters decide whether to finance a proposed $32.5 million in water improvements through a sales tax increase or water rate hike.

The Tuesday night special meeting agenda included an item for city councilors to consider and take action on approving a water rate increase effective Nov. 1 — with the provision it would not take effect if city voters passed a quarter-center sales tax increase prior to that time.

However, city councilors took no action on the sales tax election resolution or on the proposed water rate increase.

Instead, the consensus was to tell the city's advisor and legal counsel for the project — Jon Wolff, of Municipal Finance Services, Inc. and Allan Brooks of, Public Finance Law Group — they wanted them to work up several more models regarding a proposed water rate increase.

They were to return with more information regarding:

—A proposed proposition to present to city councilors which, if passed by the council, would go to voters to decide if they will approve an additional $32.5 million in indebtedness by the city for water improvement projects.

—Another proposed proposition to present to councilors, which, if approved by councilors, would be presented to voters to see if they want to pass a quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund the water improvements.

—More information regarding the amount of proposed water rate increases for city water customers, if the city opts to finance the improvements that way.

Wolff and Brooks were expected to return with the information by the city council's Aug. 24 regular meeting.

Both former Ward 2 councilor John Titsworth and Randy Roden, a candidate for the vacant Ward 4 council seat, urged city councilors to find another way to pay for water improvements.

"In the trucking business, I couldn't always raise rates," Titsworth said. "I look at a lot of different ways of making it happen."

McAlester resident Jim Sharp said the city has lots of elderly people who would feel the impact of a water rate increase.

During the discussion, Mayor Browne objected to characterization of the city's water plant as dilapidated.

"Contacts are all new," he said. "Pumps are all new. The clear wells and clarifiers have been redone," he said. "The pumps have been redone."

As city councilors joined the discussion, Smith said "I'm for increasing indebtedness, not for increasing the sales tax.

"Sales tax is one of the most regressive taxes we have," Smith said, maintaining it hits low income people disproportionately. He said the city's water customers should pay for upgrades to the city's water system.

Ward 5 Councilor Boatright said he would like to see the base rate for the city's water customers remain where it is now, with any increases going to those who use more water.

"Raise the rate above the minimum rate," he said. "I'm not for putting a water rate increase on elderly people.

Wolff helped prepare models for prospective water rate increases for consideration.

"We looked at various options, including keeping it the same rate," he said, referring to the base rate for minimum usage. Wolff said the average water bill in McAlester is for from 5,000-to-6,000 gallons per month. Rate increases are based on volumetrics, he said, referring to measurement of volume.

Wolff said the minimum base rate in McAlester currently is $12.22. The basic proposal for a water rate hike included a base increase of $3.06 per month, which would make the new base rate $15.28.

For the second phase of the water improvement project, the base increase would rise from $3.06 to $3.90, he said.

Smith said the city has low income discounts in place that help lots of people.

Referring to the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase, Browne said "For every thousand dollars you spend, it goes up by $2.50."

Councilman Cox said he doesn't necessarily agree with a sales tax increase. "I believe utilities should pay for utilities," he said.

Cox maintained revenues from sales taxes are unreliable for paying loan debts, because they fluctuate from year-to-year.

"What happens if the sales tax passes and a year down the road we don't have the money to pay for it?" Cox contended the best way to raise money for water system improvements is through a water rate increase.

"For years, all I've heard is 'the water's bad,'" Cox said. "Everybody wants the water fixed. Now's the time."

Cox said $32 million doesn't fix all the problems, only some of them.

"I think there's an urgency to it," Cox said. "I don't think raising sales tax is the way to do it."

Browne said his personal choice would be for the quarter-cent sales tax increase, but he said he would support the council taking no action until Wolff and Brooks return with more information. Brooks noted the timing likely means the city won't be able to hold an Oct. 12 election on the sales tax and indebtedness issues as planned.

"We are probably looking at a November election," Brooks said.

