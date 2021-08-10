Council moves Hitching Post Urban Renewal Plan forward

Aug. 10—CHEYENNE — After more than a decade of vacancy at the former Hitching Post Inn and a purchasing agreement that fell through during the pandemic, the city has decided to take matters into its own hands to deal with one of the most notorious blighted properties in town.

The Hitching Post Urban Renewal Plan was introduced Monday night to the Cheyenne City Council, and a public hearing was held, in hopes that they can approve the plan — which will be funded through Tax Increment Financing — at their next meeting, Aug. 23.

"The urban renewal powers in this fashion enhances the viability of the redevelopment of the subject properties by private enterprise. The proposed urban renewal actions by the city are anticipated to catalyze development by private enterprise on an important gateway to the city of Cheyenne, thus promoting the overall health, safety, welfare and morals of the community," the proposal reads.

City Planner Mark Christensen said there is currently interest from developers to build a hotel, restaurant and bank in that area of West Lincolnway.

In a nutshell, the city would pay for improvements on the Hitching Post property — infrastructure improvements, abatement and building demolition — with the goal of lowering the barriers to development. Once the site gets rid of steep upfront development costs and development actually begins, the property value of the Hitching Post plot will increase dramatically.

A base rate of property tax revenue will be established that will continue to go toward city services, but the additional property tax revenue (stemming from the increased value of the land) will then be used to pay for those initial improvements.

"Upon passage by the governing body, allocated property taxes in the project area will be frozen at current levels. Any increase in property taxes, called the increment, collected over the plan term will be used for urban renewal purposes in the plan area," Christensen said.

That process does not include any tax increases or affect anyone outside the outlined Urban Renewal Area. The proposed area does not include any residential housing, so residents should be largely unaffected by the plan. All funding for the project would come from within the Urban Renewal Area, and municipalities can issue bonds backed by the expected Tax Increment Financing.

With the Tax Increment Financing structure, the Urban Renewal Authority could anticipate obligating $800,000 to $1 million in debt for public improvements. However, if the property sees extensive new developments, the Tax Increment Financing revenue could increase substantially and allow additional investments of up to $3 million or greater, the proposal states.

"The use of these Urban Renewal powers and adoption of the plan will permit the redevelopment of the Hitching Post site through a robust public/private partnership and permit the utilization of Urban Renewal tools," the proposal said.

Once the Tax Increment Financing term expires, the entirety of the increased property tax revenue will go back to the city.

The governing body started paving the way for this urban renewal plan after Mayor Patrick Collins took office, having work sessions on Tax Increment Financing, declaring certain areas of town as "blighted" to unlock development tools under the urban renewal umbrella and creating the Urban Renewal Authority.

Approving this resolution is the last step to put all those efforts into effect.

During the meeting, it was announced that a relative of the former Hitching Post owner with a plot of property in the area had written a letter to the council stating she wished the city had notified landowners included in the Urban Renewal Area. She said she hopes the Urban Renewal Authority makes a change to take that step on any similar projects in the future, and thanked Mayor Collins and city staff for meeting with her and answering questions after they were notified of the issue.

Bonuses for city employees

The council also approved bonuses for city employees, using American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funding, for the work they did through the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, employees lost longevity pay, and most were not offered cost-of-living or merit-based raises.

The bonuses can be up to $5,000, depending on how many hours each employee worked last year. While it may seem like a lot, City Treasurer Robin Lockman said it's just filling the gaps a number of employees faced during the pandemic. Additionally, another goal is to retain good staff.

"As you know, the city is struggling to hire and retain employees. An obvious reason for that is the inability to keep up with skyrocketing wages. When driving throughout Cheyenne, you can see 'Help Wanted' and 'Now Hiring' signs everywhere, and those businesses are paying a lot more than we can," Lockman said. "Overall, our employees have not received a raise since the Pay for Performance program was initiated back in 2018. Additionally, our firefighters took a 1% pay cut for one year, and all of our other employees except for firefighters lost their longevity pay in both 2021 and 2022 budgets."

Lockman gave an example of how, for one full-time employee, those cuts totaled more than $5,000 from her $56,000 salary. Another aspect to take into consideration is that taxes on these one-time payments would bring down the actual amount going to employees to about $3,500, except for police and fire.

About $2.5 million for the bonuses will come from the American Rescue Plan funds, and $339,000 will come from various city special revenue and enterprise funds.

