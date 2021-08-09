Council to hold city budget discussion

Aug. 9—A proposed $140 million budget plan for the city of Joplin's upcoming fiscal year will be discussed Monday at a work session of the City Council.

City Manager Nick Edwards will outline a spending plan and revenue expectation that estimates operation expenses at about $87.7 million; construction projects, equipment purchases and other capital outlays at about $40 million; and transfers from the general fund into other city funds of about $12 million.

Edwards writes in a budget message that: "The clearest indicators of a city's financial condition are the strength of the revenue stream, reserve balance, and the commitment of expenditures for service."

A modest 1.5% increase in sales tax is expected, but the city manager expects a decline in sales tax revenues without a use tax in place as more and more purchases are made online. Joplin has strong reserve balances in part because the 2021 fiscal year sales tax collections have been stronger than expected. The surplus, or reserves, in the general fund has grown by $3.1 million over the last three years and is expected to bring the total to about $11 million for 2021. Some of that money will be needed in the upcoming fiscal year to cover increases in the cost of capital equipment.

Edwards said last year that with a positive reserve balance and controlled expenses, the threat to the city is future reduction of revenue as online sales that don't collect taxes chip away at the sales tax revenue. That continues in the 2022 budget year.

In other business, the council also will hear a presentation on the need for the city to conduct an assessment on the condition of city sidewalks in areas where they have not been repaired or replaced and to identify barriers to accessibility.