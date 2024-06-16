Council to consider special event permit for July disc golf tournament at Dry Run Creek

Jun. 16—MITCHELL — The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a special event permit on Monday for a future disc golf tournament.

The council is expected to consider the event at its next meeting Monday, June 17 at Mitchell City Hall. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The tournament is planned to be held on July 20 at Dry Run Creek Disc Golf Course. Event organizers estimate between 30 to 90 disc golfers will compete.

According to the details in the special event permit application, the one-day tournament would begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up by 4 p.m.

Local disc golfer, Cary Muilenburg, is the applicant for the permit. Muilenburg has organized multiple successful disc golf tournaments at the Dry Run Creek course. Last year, the course played host to South Dakota's State Disc Golf Tournament.

The July 20 tournament would require the course to be reserved from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-day tournament would mark this summer's first major event held at the course.

Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Nelson noted in his memo to the council that the Dry Run Creek trail, which stretches around the 18-hole disc golf course, would remain open throughout the tournament. Signs warning trail-users of flying discs would be posted along the trail.

Vendors are also expected to be set up throughout the course during the tournament.

The Dry Run Creek Disc Golf Course is Mitchell's lone 18-hole course. The course has undergone major improvements over the past few years, which have helped attract more major disc golf events.