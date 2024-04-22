Council clarifies '10-year lease' for Gateshead FC

Council leader Martin Gannon has said Gateshead Football Club have been offered a 10-year lease to remain at the International Stadium and stability as per English Football League guidelines, despite being denied the chance of promotion.

The National League withdrew their play-off place after the EFL said Gateshead would not meet criteria - a "10-year security of tenure" - relating to their tenancy at the venue because of council uncertainties around a new stadium operator.

In reply, the council said the stadium would remain in its hands but that any terms between the club and said operator would need to be renegotiated.

"It's not that the stadium is up for sale," Gannon told BBC Look North.

"The provision that seems to be causing all the dispute is that we've written in that the football club will have the right to renegotiate terms with the new operator.

He added: "They can't negotiate with the council if we're not operating the stadium. That wording was agreed with the National League.

"We've given them a licence, if they get promoted they will get a licence from Gateshead Council for the continued use of the stadium."

The Tynesiders are considering taking legal action following the decision of both the National League and the EFL to deny them an opportunity to gain entry to the '92' and give the town a 'league' club for the first time since 1960.

Fans have had their say, calling the decision "unjust".

Gateshead's planned eliminator on Tuesday, 23 April has now been cancelled.

The National League initially said Solihull would get a bye to the semi-finals but then adjusted the draw based on final league positions.

Altrincham, who finished fourth, will now get a bye to the semi-finals, where they will travel to Bromley, while Solihull will host FC Halifax Town on Wednesday for the right to visit Barnet in the last four.

In a statement, the National League said it was "extremely disappointed" that Gateshead would not be able to take part after supporting the club's application for the security of tenure, allowing them to extend the lease on the stadium.

"Unfortunately, the response received was not supportive of the club's requirements and placed the club at risk of a refusal of membership to the EFL and therefore forfeiture of any right to participate in the play-offs," the statement read.

"On 28 March 2024, following the deadline for licence applications to the EFL had passed, the council offered options to the club. However, in the opinion of the EFL these options still did not satisfy their requirements."

An appeal by the club, which was supported by the National League, was rejected by an EFL arbitration panel.

"As the EFL strongly believes in the principles of promotion and relegation it is therefore highly disappointing that appropriate solutions have not been put in place over the previous two-year period, as avoidable circumstances are preventing Gateshead from progressing up the pyramid even if the club achieves success through sporting merit," an EFL statement added.

"The League hopes that Gateshead and the relevant stakeholders can address this matter so that the club can meet the obligations of EFL membership and be eligible for promotion in future seasons."