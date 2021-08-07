Council on Aging cancels annual fundraiser

Aug. 7—ALBANY — Sowega Council on Aging officials announced Saturday the cancellation of the council's 15th annual Comedy Night, originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 26.

"Locally, COVID cases are on the rise with increased hospitalizations," Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said in a news release. "Our desire not to put the aging population we serve at risk is at the heart of this decision."

Proceeds from this fundraising event were set to benefit the Home Delivered Meals program, a service of SCOA that delivers more than 186,000 warm, nutritious meals annually to homebound seniors.

"Food insecurity is an ongoing issue for aging seniors and has become increasingly so in our post-COVID culture," Sadler said.

Those who wish to make a monetary donation to the Home Delivered Meals Program can visit www.SowegaCOA.org.