Coulter-led Hounds down East Valley

Mar. 20—SPOKANE VALLEY — Carson Coulter totaled 199 yards passing and 82 rushing while figuring in all four of Pullman's touchdown plays Friday night as the Greyhounds beat East Valley 28-7 in a 2A Greater Spokane League football game.

The Greyhounds (2-2) trailed 7-0 through the first quarter, but leveled the score by halftime before pulling away after intermission. Hyatt Utzman led the team in receiving with 98 yards, including a 50-yard pass from Coulter for the game's last touchdown.

"I thought our kids responded really well after a first half where we kept making little mistakes," Pullman coach David Cofer said. "We got those cleaned up and really just played a physical brand of football in the second half."

Pullman held East Valley (1-3) to 104 yards of offense.

Pullman 0 7 7 14—28

East Valley 7 0 0 0—7

FIRST QUARTER

East Valley — Henry Stevens 3 run (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Pullman — Carson Coulter 3 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

Pullman — Mason Emerson 9 pass from Coulter (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Pullman — Ryan Bickelhaupt 17 pass from Coulter(kick)

Pullman — Hyatt Utzman 50 pass from Coulter (kick)

Chewelah 34, Colfax 32

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Chewelah returned a late kickoff to the Colfax 20-yard line, milked the clock, then scored with 40 seconds remaining to squeeze past the Bulldogs in a thrilling Northeast 2B League game.

The Cougars (4-0) blocked two punts to take an early 14-0 lead.

"I told the guys, 'We're not playing at our best, so we've got to play our type of ball and we'll be in good shape,'" Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.

"Then we rattled off 24 straight. ... We didn't panic. We were playing great defense."

Morgan said the Bulldogs (2-2) gave up about "30 or 40 pounds per man" in the trenches, but "our line just kept plugging away" through consistent Cougar blitzes.

Colfax took a lead late in the third before Chewelah went back on top with a 90-yard interception return for a score. The Bulldogs punched right back before the Cougars' long kickoff return.

Morgan commended the "workhorse" effort from star running back Jacob Brown, and added that senior quarterback Layne Gingerich commanded the offense with poise.

"If you were watching it, you'd think that was one of the most entertaining ballgames in a decade," Morgan said. "I'm disappointed we got beat, but I'm not disappointed in the kids. They played their guts out. It was a heavyweight bout, and it came down to who could punch it in last."

A box score was not available at press time.

VOLLEYBALL

Six from area make All-SE 1B team

Six area players recently were honored with All-Southeast 1B volleyball accolades.

Three players from Colton, two from Garfield-Palouse and one from Pomeroy were picked.

Colton senior setter Rylee Vining, senior outside hitter Josie Schultheis and junior middle hitter Maggie Meyer, along with Garfield-Palouse junior outside hitter Kenzi Pederson and junior middle hitter Maci Brantner, and Pomeroy senior outside hitter Chloe Mayfield all were selected.

ALL-LEAGUE

LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale; Ashlynn Archer, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale; Rylee Vining, Colton; Colby Swannack, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Josei Schultheis, Colton; Kenzi Pederson, Garfield-Palouse; Chloe Mayfield, Pomeroy; Payton Davis, Oakesdale; Maci Brantner, Garfield-Palouse; Maggie Meyer, Colton; Krya Holt, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Bree Rawls, Oakesdale.

Player of the year — Reed.

Coach of the year — Jenn Johnson, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.