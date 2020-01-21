Coulter, Guerriero granted NFL Draft eligibility

(Stats Perform) - Rhode Island wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero were the only FCS underclassmen granted early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.

The NFL granted special eligibility to 99 underclassmen, while 16 other players who have fulfilled their degree requirements also became eligible. The draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Coulter caught 72 passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, working opposite his cousin, Rhode Island's Stats Perform first-team All-America wide receiver Aaron Parker, a senior draft prospect. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Coulter had 132 receptions in his three season.

Guerriero led the FCS and set a Monmouth record with 1,995 rushing yards as a junior. He made the All-America first team and tied for third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the national offensive player of the year. The 5-10, 190-pound speedster was just under 4,000 rushing yards and scored 39 touchdowns across his three seasons.