'I couldn't wait to call Gus': Where Auburn's Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl were for Kick Six

AUBURN — As Auburn football and coach Hugh Freeze prepare to welcome Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 88th edition of the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25, fans have again begun reminiscing about the rivalry's most famous play.

This year's matchup marks the 10-year anniversary since Chris Davis returned Adam Griffith's missed field goal 109 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the 2013 matchup − better known as the Kick Six.

The fans aren't the only people thinking back, though. Here's what Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl and a handful of Auburn's players remember about what may be the greatest play in the college football history:

Hugh Freeze

“You know, I was trying my best – I don’t think that I saw it live, or I believe I would remember that vividly. We must’ve been playing at the same time or on a flight back or something. I can’t remember. But I do remember once I first saw it and found out, I couldn’t wait to call Gus and say, ‘Man, you’ve got to explain to me how in the world that felt.’ That’s got to be one of the all-time, maybe the all-time greatest finish in college football. It’s definitely top three, I would think. But man, what a finish that was.”

COULD'VE BEEN: Ryan Smith still happy it was Chris Davis — not himself — returning Kick Six a decade ago

GETTING READY: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze in search of 'true connection' with Iron Bowl looming

Bruce Pearl

"I was in Knoxville. We were downtown and I was with my whole family having dinner. We were having at a restaurant that also had some televisions. We were actually locked in to the whole second half, watched it. Just couldn't believe what an unbelievably entertaining game that (it was). The swings that were taking place. And then just remember looking at that last play and going, 'Holy, he's going to go all the way."

Gunner Britton

"I don't remember where I was, but I remember watching it. They threw a little out route and there was a big thing on if there was a second on the clock or not. Then I remember watching them kick it. I watched it live at home or somebody's house watching it. I remember them throwing the out route on the left sideline and then there being — they went to a review to see if there was any time left or something. Watching him kick and watching him run it back 109 yards was pretty cool."

Kam Stutts

"I wasn't an Auburn fan growing up, but that's definitely the biggest memory I have of the Iron Bowl. Seeing that was crazy. I was at home, watching it on TV. I don't remember exactly what we were doing. But I remember seeing it on TV and being, like, 'Dang.' We had one of those giant box TVs. That's what I remember. Just watching all of that, it was crazy."

Keionte Scott

"I remember seeing a crazy video and feeling the energy through the phone. It was a moment I was like, I could only imagine people in person and being in that moment, how they were feeling. Being able to see it even now, you see videos get brought up again, you just feel the energy coming through the phone of the stadium. That video is always good to see."

Elijah McAllister

"I can’t remember where I was for the Kick Six, but I do remember just watching all the Auburn games on TV. Just growing up watching Cam Newton do his thing. Obviously as a Black kid, watching him take over the college football world is important to have that representation. So you know, being a fan of him and I kinda followed Auburn ever since then. But just knowing the weight of this rivalry for this program."

"I had no connection to Auburn at that time, but being from Tennessee, Alabama was always a pretty big rival, so I was probably rooting for Auburn. Little did I know, four months later I'd be coaching here."

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's Kick Six: Where Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl were