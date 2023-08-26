'Couldn't get out of our own way tonight': Canton McKinley football stumbles vs. Avon

CANTON — After a disjointed loss on Friday night to a very good Avon High School football team, it was time for Canton McKinley head coach Antonio Hall to point fingers.

And the fingers were pointed at everybody involved with the Bulldogs offense, including himself.

McKinley hung tough with Avon but missed opportunity after opportunity during a 28-7 loss at Benson Stadium.

McKinley's Nino Hall charges in for a touchdown in the first half against Avon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

"Sloppy, sloppy game offensively," Hall said after his team fell to 1-1. "It was impossible to get anything going, whether it be a penalty or a missed assignment or a misread. But we all took our turns with breakdowns today."

A crowd of 2,519 watched a game with 19 combined penalties — 10 of them by McKinley. The Bulldogs dropped passes, including a couple that would've gone for touchdowns. There were open receivers missed.

And when McKinley wasn't tripping itself up, an Avon defense that mixed its fronts and coverages was there to do the job.

McKinley quarterback Keaton Rode runs the ball against Avon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

"It wasn't pretty offensively. It was pretty defensively," said Avon head coach Mike Elder, whose Eagles have become one of the best Division II programs in Northeast Ohio. "McKinley is big, strong and physical with playmakers everywhere. So the story of the game's really our defense. They flew around and did a great job holding down what I think's a good offense."

Federal League football Week 2 notes: New-look lines at Hoover, McKinley; Lake seeks spark

The Division I Bulldogs were limited to 247 yards of offense by the sure-tackling Eagles, who never allowed McKinley to break a huge play.

"You can't play defense if you can't tackle," Avon senior linebacker Evan Huff said with a laugh. "That's what our coach says."

McKinley defenders swallow up Avon's Jakorion Caffey in the third quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

McKinley's defense, led by linebacker Shaukeer Hatcher and lineman Dior Garner, played well enough to win most nights. For three quarters, the Bulldogs contained an Avon running game that features University of Cincinnati recruit Jakorion Caffey at running back and University of Michigan recruit Luke Hamilton at right tackle.

"The defense played lights-out, but you get worn out," Hall said. "That's a big, physical offensive line. That's a big, physical running back. If we can't get off the field, that's going to happen to us in the fourth quarter."

Junior Tyler Kaufmann broke a 29-yard touchdown run with 9:33 left to push Avon's lead to 21-7. Later, Caffey bulldozed his way in for a 5-yard score, his second TD of the night.

FINAL: Avon 28, McKinley 7



Jakorion Caffey closes the scoring with this 5-Yard TD run in 4Q



⁦@FederalLeagueOH⁩ ⁦@avoneagles⁩ ⁦@McKinleySports⁩ pic.twitter.com/1fcp9wkDtZ — Josh Weir (@jweirREP) August 26, 2023

Caffey finished with 83 yards on 18 carries, while Kaufmann ran eight times for 65 yards. Junior quarterback Nolan Good added 47 yards on five carries as the Eagles totaled 210 on the ground and 320 overall.

McKinley got on the board with 3:44 left in the second quarter when junior Nino Hill capped a 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7-7. Before that drive, McKinley had a total of two first downs.

The momentum was short lived. Good made his best throw of the night with a perfect 26-yard TD pass to Cole Kepner with 31 seconds left in the half. The ball seemed to whiz past a McKinley defender's earhole.

"The quarterback made a play and the wide receiver made a play," Hall said. "It was solid coverage. If the cornerback turns, he probably deflects it or picks it."

McKinley's Shaukeer Hatcher brings down Avon quarterback Nolan Good in the third quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Good was 10-of-20 passing for 110 yards and no interceptions in his second varsity start.

McKinley will rue several chances in the second half, but two really stand out.

A shanked punt set the Bulldogs up at Avon's 25 midway through the third quarter. But they turned the ball over on downs, with senior quarterback Keaton Rode slipping under heavy pressure and going down for a sack on fourth-and-7.

Star junior Dante McClellan, who picked up a University of Tennessee offer earlier this week to add to his growing collection, dropped what would've been a wide-open 49-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14 early in fourth quarter.

"No matter what positive thing happened, there was something negative to pull us out of it," Hall said. "We just couldn't get out of our own way tonight."

McClellan caught four passes for 36 yards and Keith Quincy added three receptions for 32 yards for McKinley. Rode completed 11 of 20 passes for 101 yards and no interceptions. He also ran 12 times for 68 yards.

Hill finished with 77 yards on 18 carries for McKinley, which will look to get back on track with a road trip to 2-0 Dublin Coffman next week.

"I told them Avon's not going to beat themselves," Hall said. "We've got to beat them. Avon played a lot cleaner game than we did and we paid for it in the fourth quarter."

