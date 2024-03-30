Mar. 30—Celebrate with a News-Gazette front page poster here

Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

BOSTON — Marcus Domask watches a lot of college basketball.

Maybe not to Luke Goode levels, but that's tough to match. Domask's Illinois teammate already had a good scout on Morehead State heading into the first round of the NCAA tournament because he watched the Eagles beat Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game on March 9.

But Domask still watches more than most. Just not much of Connecticut during the NCAA tournament.

"Honestly, I watched the exciting games," the veteran Illinois guard said Friday afternoon from inside TD Garden, "but they've been blowing out teams."

Domask isn't wrong. UConn (34-3), the reigning NCAA champions and No. 1 overall seed, dropped 91 points on Stetson in the first round and won by 39. Then beat Northwestern by 17 to clinch a return trip to the Sweet 16 and crushed San Diego State in the second half of Thursday's national championship rematch to win by 30.

That's the challenge Illinois (29-8) faces with a spot in the Final Four on the line at 5:09 p.m. Saturday at TD Garden in downtown Boston.

"A lot of people the last couple days have been like, 'Are you kind of afraid or is it a daunting challenge?'" Goode said. "We're just excited, man. We're playing on the biggest stage in the country. All eyes are on us in the Elite Eight against the consensus No. 1 team in the country. We couldn't ask for more. This is what we prepared for all year. I'm confident every single guy on our roster will be ready to go.

"It's the confidence in our teammates and the 'Why-not-us?' mindset. We put in so much work in the offseason and even back in Spain and practicing over the summer. This is what you prepare for."

Preparing to face UConn, though, is no small effort. All five starters are double-digit scorers, from First Team All-American guard Tristen Newton at 15.3 points per game (plus 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists) to freshman guard Stephon Castle at 10.9 points per game and Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan in between.

UConn's 82-52 victory against San Diego State in the Sweet 16 meant the Huskies regained their title as the No. 1 offense in the country, per Ken Pomeroy. A mantle Illinois held between the second round of the NCAA tournament and arriving in Boston. UConn also has the No. 6 defense, with the 7-foot-2 Clingan in the top 10 nationally with 2.4 blocks per game.

"I wouldn't say it's necessarily intimidating," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "Personally, I have more of a respect for them. I think it's a higher level of respect. I think they've been playing great all year. I think they're well-coached, and they do what they do."

What UConn does is beat teams. Soundly. The Huskies' average margin of victory in 34 wins this season is nearly 21 points. Two wins by at least 30 points in the NCAA tournament gives UConn 10 for the season.

"I have a lot of respect for them and what they've done," Domask said. "We've played a lot of college basketball. I've played a lot of teams that are supposed to beat us, if you want to say they're supposed to beat us. I guess we'll figure out how to guard them and how to score on them, but they have to do the same for us. It's just another game, really."

Another game that has Illinois right where it wants to be. One win away from the program's sixth Final Four and third in the modern era of the NCAA tournament. That's how Illini coach Brad Underwood sees it. The next step he knew Illinois could make. Even if it took some past March disappointments to get there and even if UConn stands in the way of yet another step forward.

"It's not overly complicated," Underwood said. "They are who they are. We are who we are. (UConn coach Dan Hurley) and his staff do an incredible job offensively. They run a lot of sets. Nothing that we haven't seen throughout the course of Big Ten play and postseason.

"We've got to guard it. We can't get too in-depth, but we've got to hammer home some of the important aspects we want to try to do on both end of the court. So we'll go to the practice court here. We'll be active in terms of covering some of those things, and it ultimately comes down to good players making plays in a game like this and then handling all the intangible things."