'I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played today': Shepherd Hill comes up big in overtime win over previously unbeaten Millbury

Senior Lucas Miglionico weighs in on the Rams’ thrilling, 56-54 OT win at Millbury ⁦@tgsports⁩ ⁦@SHRamsAthletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/X0cknlLBJ9 — Rich Garven (@RichGarvenTG) January 6, 2024

MILLBURY — Shepherd Hill boys’ basketball coach Michael Rapoza took in a game in the bandbox — with an actual band — that is the Milbury High gymnasium last winter.

Needless to say, he came away impressed, annoiting the atmosphere as the best in Central Mass.

That opinion was reinforced Saturday afternoon as Rapoza returned to Millbury, this time on official business, and saw his resilient Rams survive a roller-coaster ride in the second half to come away with a 56-54 overtime victory over the previously undefeated Woolies.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played today,” Rapoza said. “Obviously a lot of stuff that we can improve upon, but to fight through everything — all the mistakes, all the turnovers, some of the defensive letdowns we had a couple of times — and to still come out on top is just a testament to the effort those guys played with.”

The Rams, whose only loss came to neighboring rival Tantasqua two days after Christmas, improved to 7-1. They never trailed over the final 32 minutes, but saw an eight-point lead briefly erased in the third quarter and a nine-point advantage disappear in the fourth.

Shepherd Hill's Luke Poirier takes a jumper as Millbury's Tyler Vaccaro defends on Saturday January 06, 2024.

The Woolies dropped to 6-1. Five of their wins had been by an average of 32.2 points and the other by a point, a comeback victory over fellow Division 4 state title contender Burke.

“I think it was a great experience for our guys,” coach Jim Donnelly said. “A learning experience to be in that intensity, how to react and how to handle it.

“We’ll look at it because we didn’t handle it tremendously. We could have handled it better. … They’ll respond. Our guys will respond and get better.”

Shepherd Hill's Lucas Miglionico is tripped up with Millbury's Jimmer Donnelly.

Rams senior guard Lucas Miglionico scored 10 of his 19 points (on 6-of-12 shooting) in the first quarter before being held to a field goal and two free throws the rest of the way in regulation.

Then Miglionico (8 rebounds) broke a 50-50 tie with 2:14 left in OT when he drained two free throws after being fouled on a drive and extended the lead to five with a 3-ball out of the left pocket off a feed from senior Luke Poirier a minute later.

“It was open in the first and then teammates we’re hitting shots, just had to trust them,” said Miglionico, who came in averaging a CMass-best 25 points. “I wasn’t going to force anything. Get the right look, make the right play.”

Those teammates included junior Reid Szela, Poirier and junior Sean Tyrrell (2) hitting 3-pointers in the second quarter, which the Rams closed with an 8-0 run to take a 43-35 lead into halftime after the Woolies had rallied to tie it.

Senior Luke Poirier and the rest of the Rams proved resilient as they handed Millbury its first loss of the season ⁦@tgsports⁩ ⁦@SHRamsAthletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/2eZ49RsSlt — Rich Garven (@RichGarvenTG) January 6, 2024

Poirier had the hot hand in the third, netting 10 of his 15 points. He took a rebound coast-to-coast for a layup, converted a four-point play, finished a layup in traffic, and had a steal-and-score.

“Lucas was getting pressured and, yeah, Lucas, can score,” Poirier said. “But when other people are getting pressured, other people have to step up.

“And not only myself, but other teammates made big shots along the way, and I think that’s what helped us get the win.”

Millbury's Kenny Donnelly shoots as Shepherd Hill's Reid Szela defends.

Millbury leading scorer Kenny Donnelly followed a similiar tract as Miglionico.

The versatile 6-foot-6 senior netted nine of his game-high 21 points in the opening period. He was then held to two points over the next two quarters before dropping in eight in the fourth and a basket in OT.

Donnelly finished 10 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 6 from behind the arc.

“Last year sometimes when we had big games, he needed to hit some of those long shots,” coach/dad Donnelly said. “I don’t think he needs to anymore. I think he can find his spot and get where he needs to go and also faciliate the offense a little more.”

Speaking of facilitating, senior guard Tyler Vaccaro excelled in that area with nine assists — five in the fourth quarter — to go with five points.

Shepherd Hill coach Michael Rapoza reacts to a call during Saturday night's game at Millbury.

Senior guard Anthony Phillipo scored his eight points after intermission, including two free throws in overtime, and played excellent defense, while sophomore guard Jimmer Donnelly netted 11, highlighted by a 3 off a drive-and-dish by Phillipo to craft a 50-50 tie and cap a 13-4 run with 76 seconds remaining in regulation.

Both teams had multiple opportunities to take the lead from that point, but were unable to before the Rams emerged victorious in the 4-minute extra session.

“Coming into an enironment like this, we knew it was going to be hostile,” Miglionico said. “Millbury is very well coached, they’ve been together for a while; one of the top teams in Central Mass. So to come in here and prove a point means a lot.”

