'They couldn’t deal with it.' Carroll takes to the air in rout of Clinton Prairie

FRANKFORT — Most games, Carroll quarterback Luke Tanner is quiet and reserved on the sideline.

But, on Friday night he was anything but subdued as he was heard throughout 1A No. 3 Carroll’s 43-7 victory over Clinton Prairie (5-3, 3-3).

“My seniors on this team, they want to beat Prairie all the time,” Tanner said. “It’s a rivalry and I want to be there for them. Two years ago, we left with heartbreak and last year, we beat them pretty bad. We wanted to win on their home field, so it meant a lot to me.”

Tanner’s talk was backed up by his game as he threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

On the Cougar’s first drive of the night, Griffin Viney rushed for a 3-yard TD, but the offense stalled the remainder of the first quarter

Tanner got comfortable in the second quarter, throwing for three consecutive touchdowns, including a 47-yard connection to Trent Metzger and a 45 yard hookup to Clark McClain.

Coming into Friday night, Tanner averaged 99.7 yards passing per game. But for Carroll head coach Blake Betzner, his quarterback’s ability to step up when the offense needed him most was the key factor in their Hoosier Heartland Conference (HHC) win.

“Luke Tanner just stood in the pocket and delivered a lot of great balls tonight,” Betzner said. “If he doesn’t play that game, that score's not the same way it is. We were struggling a little bit, hurting ourselves. Penalties and missed blocks early in the run game so he allowed us to have another avenue to go to and they couldn’t deal with it.”

And while the offense stole the show, Carroll's defense held Prairie to 185 yards overall and just 63 yards on the ground.

Leading up to their game against Carroll (8-0, 6-0) Clinton Prairie averaged 130 yards rushing.

Keegan Ellis rushed for 154 yards and a TD for the Cougars, but the Gopher's defense had him working for every yard, making their passing game’s big night even more important.

“It means a lot that we have so many options to beat teams," Ellis said. "We’ve got wings, other fullbacks that can play, receivers and a very good quarterback. Then, on top of that, even when teams think they can stop me, my linemen do a great job of getting me good runs every play."

Up next for Carroll is No. 7 Sheridan (6-2, 5-1) in the regular season finale with HHC title hopes on the line.

The Cougar aerial attack didn’t come overnight as senior Clark McClain, who tallied 72 yards receiving and two TDs, noted that the work started in the offseason.

“It’s a lot of trust in our QB," he said. "Luke (Tanner) made a big step in the offseason. Our O-line got bigger and stronger and the receivers got faster. It really just boils down to trust and execution."

The win against provides Carroll the right momentum with the playoffs looming.

“It was really big,” McClain said. “It’s a big momentum boost. It’s nice to go out there and execute. Now, we’ll turn our focus to next week and hopefully, we can continue to do the same things.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: IHSAA high school football: Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie