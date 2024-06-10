I couldn’t deal with Arsenal winning Premier League says Usain Bolt

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt, a well-known Manchester United supporter, has ignited a debate among football fans by revealing his preference for 115-charges Manchester City over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Bolt’s reasoning is based on his dislike for the “constant talking” of Arsenal fans.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt, a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan, has sparked controversy by expressing his preference for Manchester City to win the Premier League title over Arsenal. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist cited the “constant talking” of Arsenal fans as the main reason for his preference, stating that he “couldn’t deal with it” if Arsenal were to win.

Bolt‘s comments came during an interview with talkSPORT, where he was asked who he would rather see win the league between Arsenal and City. He responded, “Man City, easy,” explaining that Arsenal fans “talk so much” when they are at the top of the table. He also joked that if Arsenal were to win, “it would be over.”

“Everybody always asks me who I’d rather win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City – I’m like, ‘Man City, easy.’ People are like, ‘But they’re your rival’,” Bolt said. “I know a lot of Arsenal fans and when they’re top of the table they talk so much and I’m like, ‘You haven’t won yet!’ Imagine if they actually won? Oh my God, It would be over. I’d rather Man City win than Arsenal because I couldn’t deal with it.”

The Jamaican sprinter went on to say that he would prefer City to win over Liverpool as well, as Liverpool winning would tie them with United for the most titles in English football history.

“Liverpool? No, because they’d be tied on titles with us and we can’t have that and because Arsenal talk so much, I’d rather deal with Man City,” he said.

“They’re all young fans and I don’t know many young people so I’m fine with that!”

Bolt also believes that United, who recorded their lowest ever Premier League finish (8th) had a better season than Arsenal.

“It’s like I’m running on a circuit and doing well and then I get to the Championship and win no medals,” Bolt said. When asked about United’s league finish, he replied: “Yeah, but we’re in Europe.”

..and Arsenal are in the Champions League…