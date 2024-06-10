Could a young Manchester City striker move to Southampton this summer?

Is there a chance that young Manchester City striker Liam Delap makes a move to Southampton this summer? The young striker had an impressive loan spell at Hull City this season. That strong form has reportedly caught the eye of the newly promoted Saints.

Sun football reporter Jack Rosser has reported via his official X account that Liam Delap is one of several strikers that Southampton have their eye on. Furthermore, Rosser also reports that Southampton have identified Ben Brereton-Diaz as a transfer target alongside the Manchester City striker.

Liam Delap could be one of several Manchester City youngsters to depart this summer.

Manchester City’s young striker Liam Delap could be one of several City youngsters to depart the club this summer. City’s academy system is one of the club’s biggest weapons with the money they make from selling promising young players. Taylor Harwood-Bellis has already completed a move to Southampton for £20 million following their promotion to the Premier League as reported by the BBC. Callum Doyle is one player that could potentially be sold this summer after finishing his loan spell with Leicester City last season. Yan Couto is another player whose future is in doubt after an impressive loan spell with Girona. If the champions were to sell Doyle, Couto and Delap they would make a tidy profit on the youngsters.

Liam Delap has the potential to play in the Premier League. Unfortunately for Delap, his path to regular Premier League football may lie away from Manchester City. A move to Southampton may give the youngster that opportunity. He could be one of several City youngsters to leave the champions this summer in moves that would benefit all parties going forward.