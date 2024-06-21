Could a young Manchester City right-back be on his way to Everton?

With the transfer window open the future of several players who spent last season out on loan from Manchester appear set to be decided. One such player is right-back Issa Kabore. The Manchester City right-back had an impressive loan spell at Luton Town during the 23/24 season. His strong form appears to have him on the radar of several clubs this summer.

AfricaFoot has reported that Everton are interested in signing Issa Kabore. They go on to report that the Toffees have made an offer of around €13 million for the Manchester City right-back. Furthermore, AfricaFoot goes on to report that Everton is aiming to quickly complete a deal for Kabore. Finally, AfricaFoot also reports that Dutch giants Ajax also have an interest in signing Kabore.

A busy summer of players departing Manchester City may lie ahead.

It is looming as a busy summer for Manchester City. While the world champions will be looking to strengthen their squad they will also be aiming to sell players to balance the books. Players who spent last season out on loan such as Issa Kabore, Yan Couto, Callum Doyle and others could potentially be sold by City. Given their age and potential their path to consistent first-team football may lie away from the Etihad. It isn’t a knock on their talent but more established players are currently occupying the first-team roles for Pep Guardiola.

But the opportunity to sell players such as Issa Kabore is of massive benefit to Manchester City. As per a report from transfermarkt.com, the champions have made €378 million from selling players who have played in their academy since 2014. The champions academy system has become a steady source of income. It allows them to strengthen their first team while keeping in line with the various financial regulations in place in the Premier League and UEFA competitions.

It would appear that Issa Kabore may be the next City youngster to depart. Everton’s interest in the Manchester City right-back may be the best deal for all parties concerned. Kabore can further his career and Manchester City could sell a young player for a tidy profit.