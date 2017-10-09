Could Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 4 Be Joe Girardi's Last?

The New York Yankees kept alive their season—barely and thrillingly—Sunday night with a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians in the Bronx in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The victory, secured at Yankee Stadium thanks to a solo home run from Greg Bird, may have kept Joe Girardi in a job, too, for one more night at least.

"I've never worried about my future," Girardi said before the game, quoted by Sports Illustrated. "I worry about other people’s future, but not my own. Whatever happens, happens."

The 52-year-old Girardi, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is under pressure for a variety of reasons and was booed by sections of the crowd during the introductions prior to Game 3.

The crowd’s anger stemmed principally from a decision Girardi made on Friday, which may have cost the Yankees victory in Game 2.

With the Yankees leading 8-3 in the sixth inning at Progressive Field, the Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall walked after he was hit by a pitch from Chad Green. Catcher Gary Sanchez pointed out that the ball had hit the end of Chisenhall’s bat, but Girardi opted not to review and then watched as Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam. Yan Gomes walked the game off in the 13th inning.

Giradi had two challenges remaining at the time, but explained his decision after the game in quotes reported by ESPN. He said: "I think about the rhythm and never want to take a pitcher out of rhythm and have them stand over there to tell me he wasn't hit."

Girardi's decision continues to influence the series. The Yankees could, and probably should, be 2-1 up going into Game 4 on Monday night rather than facing elimination at the hands of the powerful Indians.