Could Yankees trade Giancarlo Stanton? Report suggests 'rumblings' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Even massively-paid superstars aren't safe on the New York Yankees, it appears.

Less than a year after New York acquired Giancarlo Stanton in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins, The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo reported Saturday there are "long-shot rumblings" that the team may try to trade the star outfielder.

Stanton finished with solid stats in first year with the Bombers -- 38 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .852 OPS -- but still fell short of his lofty expectations, recording a career-high 211 strikeouts while hitting just .266.

The Yankees reportedly have their eyes on free agent Manny Machado, so if they land the star infielder this offseason and Stanton doesn't deliver in 2019, general manager Brian Cashman could decide to pull the plug early. (Stanton is under contract until 2027 but has an opt-out clause after the 2020 season.)

It doesn't sound like any Stanton trade is imminent, but Cafardo notes several teams should have interest in the 29-year-old slugger, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.

