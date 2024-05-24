Could WR JuJu Smith-Schuster be on his way out in New England?

What is JuJu Smith-Schuster’s future with the New England Patriots? The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard indicated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Smith-Schuster was not on the team for much longer.

The wide receiver struggled in his first season with the organization. He tallied 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown last season, while battling injuries and inconsistent play. However, he could have a chance to redeem himself this year on an offensive unit undergoing a makeover.

The Patriots already cut bait with one veteran receiver in DeVante Parker, who ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, before retiring earlier this week.

Bedard believes that Smith-Schuster will not be around much longer, either.

“To me, when you draft Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, along with Pop Douglas and you signed K.J. Osborn, I don’t really see a fit for JuJu here,” said Bedard. “…JuJu Smith-Schuster, to me, is not a fit here anymore. I would be surprised if he’s here all that much longer.”

The depth at the wide receiver position is certainly starting to accumulate. How the Patriots manage it will be interesting, as they look to rebuild the offensive unit.

Smith-Schuster was thought to be a positive signing at this time last year, but new depth, following a difficult season, could mean his time in New England is coming to a close.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire