Could WR Curtis Samuel be a Nelson Agholor replacement for the Raiders?

The Raiders would love nothing more than to bring back Nelson Agholor in free agency. After a career year in Las Vegas, his combination of speed and quickness make him a perfect vertical receiver in Jon Gruden’s offense. However, there is a decent chance that he leaves in free agency.

If that is the case, the Raiders will need to find someone to replace him. They could get after players like JuJu Smith-Schuster or Allen Robinson in free agency, but both players are expected to cost too much (for Las Vegas) and neither bring speed or quickness to the offense. But if the Raiders are set on bringing in a veteran receiver, Curtis Samuel would make a nice fit at a reasonable price.

After four years in Carolina, Samuel is expected to hit the free-agent market. According to ESPN’s Mike Clay, he could be one of the steals of free agency next month. Here are his thoughts on the former Ohio State Buckeye heading into the 2021 season:

“When Carolina hired coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady last offseason, it seemed like Samuel might finally be used in a way that would maximize his abilities. That came to fruition. Samuel produced 848 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 200 yards and two scores on the ground. His 117 touches were the second most among wide receivers, and his 79% catch rate ranked first. Any team in the market for a versatile offensive playmaker should have Samuel, who is only 24 years old, at or near the top of its wish list.”

Samuel doesn’t project as a No. 1 receiver in the NFL and that will drive down his price. But for the Raiders, that isn’t an issue as Darren Waller is the featured target in the passing game. Samuel’s speed, along with his ability to make plays down the field makes him a perfect option on the outside in the Raiders’ offense.

According to OverTheCap.com, his projected price tag entering free agency is $7 million per season. That is near what Agholor might get on the open market, as well. So if the Raiders want to get younger and faster on the outside, Samuel might not be a bad option to pair with Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow.

Keep an eye on Samuel’s market in free agency as he is a proven receiver (2,565 career yards and 19 touchdowns) and still only 24 years old. He would be an excellent fit in the Raiders’ offense in 2021.