Could WR Corey Davis be a potential free-agent target for the Raiders?

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders will likely be in the wide receiver market again this offseason. While they still have high hopes for Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards, they would like another veteran wide receiver to ease their workload.

Ideally, the Raiders would love to bring back Nelson Agholor. But the price will be key as the Raiders don’t want to overpay for a soon-to-be 28-year old receiver coming off the best season of his career. That is why they could potentially spend their free-agent dollars elsewhere on another former first-round pick.

In a recent article by ESPN, Dan Graziano highlighted Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans as one of the best (potential) value signings in free agency. Here is what he had to say about Davis entering the open market:

“He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft. After a disappointing first couple of seasons, he was passed in the Titans’ WR hierarchy by A.J. Brown. (No shame in that.) But Davis had 984 receiving yards in 2020, his best year as a pro. He just turned 26 in January and fits the physical profile of a No. 1 wide receiver for a team that might not want to spend for the top tier of free-agent wideouts.”

Way back in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mike Mayock wasn’t quite as high on Davis as the rest of the NFL. He graded him as the No. 28 player in the class, behind both Mike Williams and John Ross. However, his combination of size and speed could be exactly what this offense needs to take the next step.

Davis has an injury history that will need to be sorted through, but the potential is through the roof. As Graziano mentioned, he is just 26-years old and averaged a career-high 15 yards per reception in 2020. As an “X” receiver in Jon Gruden’s offense, Davis could be the missing piece to take this offense to the next level.

Keep an eye on his market during free agency as the Raiders could prove to be a stealth landing spot for the former Western Michigan star.